Following 12 months of up-and-down fluctuation, July’s measure of consumer confidence in Lancaster County shows signs that residents’ opinions of the economy are stabilizing on the optimistic side.

Lancaster County consumers said low unemployment and easing inflation are keeping them optimistic about their prospects. As a result, the local consumer confidence measure stayed at 83, near its 22-month high of 83.1 in May, according to the survey conducted the first two weeks in July by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. The local measure is tallied every other month.

“Although inflation remains a leading concern for Lancaster residents, survey respondents conveyed a growing sense of relief as inflation has eased from an annual growth of 9.1% just one year ago to 3% in June,” the EDC said in its report.

The EDC said as inflation persists and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten the market by raising interest rates, consumers in Lancaster County are closely monitoring whether wages will keep up with inflation.

Consumer confidence is important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity. And the consumer confidence measure is one of few economic indicators that provide nearly real-time insight into spending as indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month.

“Consumers’ confidence in their ability to find and hold a job, along with the ability of wages to match or surpass inflation rates, will continue to influence individuals’ purchasing power as well as their economic outlook,” the EDC said.

A woman from a Millersville ZIP code who responded to the most recent local consumer confidence survey said she expected to be better off a year from now. The survey allows respondents to provide comments without sharing their names.

“The Lancaster County tradition of thrift and frugality has served residents well in the past,” the 82-year-old responded. “Additionally, Lancaster is diversified with manufacturing, service, hospitality, and personal/medical care industries.”

Another of the more than 600 respondents said he thought the financial times for Lancaster County in the next 12 months would be a mix of good and bad.

“Inflation remains a problem, but Lancaster County has a varied workforce with low unemployment,” the Leola area resident said.

The local outlook is in line with the rise in optimism seen at the national level. In its monthly Surveys of Consumers, the University of Michigan reported an increase in consumer sentiment in July as scores rose more than 13 points between May and July to a preliminary index of 72.6, which, Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said, marks the most favorable national reading since September 2021.

The local online survey was supplemented by a survey from Schlesinger Group, a marketing research company based in New Jersey. The local survey is modeled after University of Michigan’s monthly measure to allow for comparison to national results.