One of the biggest changes Rebecca Gallagher made at the Historic Smithton Inn to survive the pandemic was hard wiring the whole inn for Wi-Fi.

She made her Ephrata Borough inn a place where travelers could combine leisure and business or school and travel as they tried to find ways to cope.

Now Gallagher is seeing her pivot to survive during the pandemic may continue to grow her clientele.

She said other changes made to adapt to the pandemic are sticking with travelers, too: contactless check-in and amenities to eat privately in rooms instead of in a group setting.

Gallagher said her clientele has changed a bit since the pandemic. She’s noticing younger travelers now and more people coming from within the region.

Business travelers have not returned to the frequency that she had during the pandemic, but she’s seeing younger leisure travelers who are conducting some business while away. They might book Thursday through Monday and work part of the time, she said.

“We do get workcations, though not quite as much,” Gallagher said. “I think that there was a time when entire companies were working remotely. People aren’t necessarily feeling that cooped up, but they are making more long weekends.”

Gallagher said the idea of sharing a morning meal with strangers was a turnoff for some travelers. COVID-19 safety prevented shared tables and at Smithton that change has stuck.

Changes made in the inn-keeping sector during the pandemic may be taking a more permanent hold among travelers, particularly younger ones, say innkeepers and travel experts.

Those changes reflect the continued interest and growth of the so-called workcation, which is basically a travel trip that mixes business and leisure.

‘Workers are capitalizing’

“A number of our member inns have set things up a bit differently to accommodate a quiet space for someone who is staying and working,” said Rick Waller, president of the Lancaster County Bed & Breakfast Inns Association in an email. “These changes are small but provide work spaces for someone to set up a laptop computer and also provide a private common area for telephone calls and Zoom meetings”

Waller said his inn, Limestone Inn in Strasburg Borough, and others have begun offering nominal printing options, something a work traveler would need. Free Wi-Fi is available at all of the organization's member inns.

“We are also more flexible with our breakfast times to help fit into the guest’s schedule,” Waller said.

Other changes that are most likely here to stay include serving food restaurant style (instead of family style), deeper cleaning of the touch spaces in the common areas, individual juice and coffee pitchers and, in many cases, self check-in where the innkeeper and the guest connect via telephone/texting and the guests checks themselves in, according to Waller.

“From a technology perspective texting is becoming the norm for communicating before and during their stay,” Waller said.

Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, said it is hard to quantify but anecdotally the interest in working away from home and the office has not abated since the pandemic.

“Workers are capitalizing on that newfound flexibility,” he said.

Some aren’t aspiring to have a work life balance but more realistically looking for work-life integration.

The county has seen an uptick in Airbnb rental locations, he said.

“I have to believe some of that activity, based on the sheer numbers, has to be contributing to the growth we’re seeing around workcations,” Harris said.

‘Workcations are here to stay’

Active Airbnb listings continue to grow monthly, according to data from Discover Lancaster. They are currently at the highest they've ever been, 920. That’s 34% higher than the first quarter of 2019.

Harris pointed out the Airbnb analysis because he said it also points to the variety of options to stay overnight in Lancaster County. He said Lancaster is poised to meet all kinds of travelers.

“We have a wide variety of accommodations to begin with and lots of things to do,” Harris said.

Lancaster has emerged from the pandemic ahead of other communities.

“I really do think workcations are here to stay,” Harris said, adding that proximity to big cities, affordability, walkable towns, outdoor recreation, vineyards, and theater offer relaxation that remote workers seek.

Adding to the variety in the county is some in the accommodations sector have not adopted changes from the pandemic.

“I’m kind of the other way,’ said Susan Reimel, who runs Lancaster Ridge Bed and Breakfast in Ephrata Township. “People wanted things as normal as possible. I wanted to offer a space where it was as normal as possible.”

Reimel, who is president of the Authentic Bed and Breakfasts of Lancaster County, said through the pandemic she maintained a single dining table where everyone could sit together. She did have separate seating for those who preferred it. She continues to provide the family-style dining.

“We never closed our pool,” she said.

Reimel said her business has grown and she has seen more group reservations, which is something she is promoting on her website.

Another subtle change Smithton’s Gallagher has noticed is that people have a higher level of appreciation for being able to get away. They don’t rush to see all the sights; they may curl up with a book.

“They are less frenetic,” Gallagher said. “People are coming from closer (to Lancaster) and they realize they don’t have to do it all at once. They come back.”