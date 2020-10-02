The oldest Friendly’s restaurant in Lancaster County has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Opened in 1973 as Friendly Ice Cream, the 1655 Columbia Ave. restaurant and the other three Friendly’s here closed temporarily in mid-March when the state imposed severe limitations on restaurants in an effort to stop the outbreak.

But when restrictions were loosened over the summer, and the Friendly’s on Oregon Pike, Centerville Road and Lincoln Highway East reopened, the Columbia Avenue location stayed dark. Recently, the Friendly’s signage on the building was taken down.

Franchisee TICC Inc., which bought the restaurant from the Friendly’s corporation in 2006, said that the “lasting impact (of COVID) across the restaurant industry” prompted the decision. All 16 employees were offered positions at other Friendly’s locations, TICC said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles