With the war in Ukraine and rising inflation, Lancaster County consumers are worried about current economic conditions, but most expect the situation to improve, the latest Lancaster County Consumer Sentiment Index shows.

“It seems like people are recognizing challenges at the moment and expecting they’re not permanent,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, which conducts the survey.

Those medium-term expectations (in the next five years) are what drove up the monthly local measure up 8 points to 66.9 this month after falling to 59.1 in February. That was the lowest score, and among the largest monthly drops, since the survey began in April 2020.

March’s rise ran counter to the nation, where national consumer sentiment fell for the third straight month. The national score was 59.7, dropping 3 points from February.

Young said the local upswing was surprising.

“I was very surprised,” she said. “We spent a good bit of time tearing apart the data to really understand where the changes came from and how it fed through.”

She noted Lancaster County residents’ optimistic streak: There’s a swath of the community that has consistently said they expected conditions to be better in the future.

The local survey is conducted by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis during the first seven days of the month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. This month, it ran amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a dramatic rise in gas prices. It is modeled after a survey conducted by the University of Michigan to allow for comparison to national results.

Consumer sentiment reflects attitudes about household financial conditions and the economy, measuring current conditions and future expectations.

The study collects zip codes for respondents but not names. One resident of Pequea area responded that they are worse off now than they were a year ago and expected to be worse off in a year because they were scared that there was a lack of leadership. In five years, they were more positive about economic conditions.

“Inflation is hurting everyone,” the Pequea resident responded. “Gas prices, food prices, everything is rising and no end in sight.”

Asked about the next five years, the Pequea resident said they expected a mix of good and bad times.

“Trying to be optimistic for five years,” they responded. “Hopefully we will be out of the current mess we find ourselves in.”

A Reinholds resident noted the mix of conditions.

“I think the war in Ukraine plus continued supply chain issues will offer some challenges,” they said. “ But, I also think there are positives - we are seeing a decline in COVID issues which is awesome!”

Lancaster County households continue to express worry over current conditions. For the third month, this measure fell.

“Concern over rising inflation remained prevalent,” Young said in the report, “however this month’s poll received a sharp influx of responses noting economic policy as a key driver of their outlook in the short term.”

An East Petersburg resident expressed concern about the next 12 months.

“Unable to afford housing,” they wrote. “Not enough housing coming to the market.”

An Ephrata resident also worried about the next 12 months.

“Everything is rising but people’s salaries,” the Ephrata area resident responded. “Adults in the household have to work more to provide for their families but who’s raising the children in absence of parents ?!? The future is dim unless those who have the power to change can and will.”

Nationally, the Ukraine invasion featured strongly. Researchers at the University of Michigan, responsible for the national poll, reported that 24% of respondents mentioned the war.

Strong consumer demand is an essential component of the economy. Retail sales have held up, indicating that households have absorbed the price increases that come from record high inflation, Young noted in the report. She said recent events, coupled with weakening household finances, underscore uncertainty about how much economic growth can be expected this year.