Workers in the construction, hospitality and finance industries continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19’s assault on the local workforce.

That’s according to new figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Each of those three categories has seen more than 6,000 workers here pushed into unemployment during the pandemic, the board reported Thursday.

The board began tracking initial claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster County residents after the COVID-19 outbreak began slashing large swaths of workers.

People file an initial claim to start the process of receiving the benefits.

Since March 1, according to the board, 51,000 county residents have filed their initial claims. Some 74% of those fall into 14 categories, it says. Here they are:

Finance, administrative, business: 6,856.

Construction, skilled trades: 6,343.

Hospitality, food services: 6,235.

Retail: 3,820.

Manufacturing, warehouse: 3,646.

Healthcare: 3,318.

Transportation, logistics: 1,748.

Maintenance, security: 1,592.

Beauty, skincare: 1,287.

Education: 1,226.

Arts, athletics, entertainment: 833.

Childcare: 637.

Information technology: 320.

Agriculture, landscaping: 138.

