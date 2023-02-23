The average weekly salary for workers in Lancaster County increased about 7.5% between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022 but remained the lowest of surrounding large counties, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase also has not kept pace with inflation. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 8.2% for the year ended September 2022, following a rise of 8.3% from August 2021 to August 2022. Consumer prices for all items less food and energy rose 6.6% over the previous 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since August 1982. Prices for shelter also rose 6.6% from September 2021 to September 2022, accounting for more than 40% of the total increase in all items less food and energy.

Lancaster County’s average weekly salary was $1,109 as of September, the most recent data available. That is up from $1,033 in September 2021.

The county had a better increase in weekly salary than the national average, but the weekly salary here is lower. In the third quarter of 2022, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,334, a 6.7% increase over the year. In the last decade, Lancaster County’s average weekly salary has increased 46% from $756 in 2012.

Lancaster County’s neighbors had higher weekly average salaries. In the third quarter of 2022, Berks County’s average weekly salary was $1,162, a 5.4% increase over previous year, while Chester County’s was $1,572, a 9.2% increase. Dauphin County had a $1,269 average weekly salary, which was a 10.4% increase over the same period in 2021. York County’s average weekly salary was $1,158, which represented a 9.6% increase over 2021.

The new BLS report does not include information on Lebanon County because its employment level was less than 75,000 in 2021. Lebanon County’s average weekly wages were $940 in the first quarter of 2022.

The BLS data comes from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance.

The BLS report corresponds to income data compiled from the American Community Survey (ACS), which was released late last year.

The aggregate of ACS responses from 2017 to 2021 estimated median household income at nearly $74,000, up from about $67,000 from 2012 to 2016, an increase of 10%.

The ACS, which is conducted each year, touches on a wealth of economic and social indicators and represents the bureau’s efforts to track demographic trends throughout the country in between the once-a-decade national census.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in December that the ACS data suggests the county saw some lower-earning households increase their earnings over time, as the number of households making less than $75,000 a year declined by about 17,000 from 2012-16 to 2017-21 while the county’s total number of households increased. But the increases in income have largely been concentrated in households making above six figures: More than 25,000 more households reported earning above $100,000 in 2017-21, comprising a third of households in the county, compared to just under 23% in 2012-16.

Meanwhile, the number of business establishments in Lancaster County grew to 14,500 by the third quarter of 2022, according to the BLS report. That’s an increase of 300 from the third quarter of 2021. This number only includes businesses that have employees and pay unemployment insurance. It does not include independent contractors, for example.

In the last decade, the number of Lancaster County’s business establishments has grown by 13% from 12,800 in 2012.

The BLS quarterly report also shows that the number of people employed in Lancaster County reached 249,000 in the third quarter of 2022, up 3.5% from 240,500 during the same period in 2021. That’s exactly where Lancaster County was in the last quarter of 2019, right before the pandemic forced businesses to shut down in the first quarter of 2020.