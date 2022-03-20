Lancaster County Workforce Development Board staff seek to return $190k grant to help job seekers in rural areas [Lancaster Watchdog]

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board is trying to return a $189,413 grant to buy a mobile van that would provide internet and computer access, allowing users to build an online resume and apply for job openings in the state’s database, as well as access other resources.

It’s not clear who made the decision to decline the money but Valerie Hatfield, the board’s director of compliance and business engagement, is the person who first notified the state in an email.

State officials said returning a workforce grant is rare. At least one official expressed dismay at the prospect of canceling the project, according to documents obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry spokesperson Alex Peterson said a form submitted by the board notifying the state it was not accepting the grant included an unauthorized signature and, therefore, the board still has access to the money.

G. David Sload, chairman of the Lancaster workforce board, said the board has resubmitted the request to cancel the project with appropriate signatures.

The workforce board applied to the state for the grant in October. The funds, which come from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, were allocated to the county board in December, according to documents obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.

If the board chooses to keep the grant, it has until June 30 to use it or it will be returned to the state and ultimately to the federal government.

The mobile van would provide internet access, training, workshops and other resources to disengaged and disconnected individuals in Lancaster County, according to the grant application.

“One of our primary strategies places an emphasis on ‘meeting individuals where they are,’” the application said. “This mobile van will be one of the most significant tools we will have to deliver results on our commitment to this strategy.”

Hatfield sought to cancel the funds in an email to the state Department of Labor & Industry on Jan. 25, hours after former board executive director Cathy Rychalsky resigned in an email to several Lancaster County officials and LNP | LancasterOnline. Rychalsky’s resignation was denied and the board fired her a week later. The board’s executive committee did not give a reason for terminating Rychalsky.

“Valerie, this is so heartbreaking to hear that you had to withdraw the mobile van,” Debra Walkowiak, a state fiscal specialist, replied to Hatfield’s message. “When you first told me about it, I thought it was such a great idea with a mobile shower and a cleaning unit for the homeless in the County. So sorry ☹ Hopefully later down the road, Lancaster will be able to go full force with this project again!”

Hatfield declined to discuss the grant or emails. She referred comment to interim director John Moser, who referred comment to board chairman G. David Sload.

Sload said the mobile van project was Rychalsky’s idea and was tabled because staff did not know enough about it. He said it could be reconsidered, maybe as part of a new three-year strategic plan.

“We did not know enough so we basically put it aside,” Sload said.

Sload said generally the board’s staff have authority to seek grants that fit into its strategic plan without prior approval. The project was under the direction of Rychalsky but was not specifically mentioned in the strategic plan. Rychalsky said the concept fit with the board’s intention of “meeting people where they are at.”

Sload said typically staff would have presented information for a vote when it needed to approve the purchase of the van. He said it was not a good time for the project given unresolved questions such as insurance and the turmoil of the organization following the firing of its executive director.

The mobile van project was briefly discussed at the Feb. 1 executive committee meeting. Sload said it could be taken up at a future meeting.

Returning workforce grants does not happen very often, according to Peterson. The process of turning back the money is called deobligation.

“Occasionally, voluntary deobligation requests do occur, for a variety of reasons, but are not very common,” said Peterson.

‘Lancaster Link’

Dubbed “Lancaster Link,” the board’s application said the vehicle would be similar to one used by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Board called The Link, a 5-year-old mobile career center equipped with computers, internet and staffed to help businesses find workers and help job seekers find opportunities.

“Transportation both to access services and get to work, has been an issue Lancaster leaders have been trying to tackle for years, and the pandemic has only magnified how transportation is a barrier for the hardest to reach, most in-need residents,” Lancaster’s application said. “Lancaster County, PA is 984 square miles, and a commute from southern Peach Bottom, PA to northern Denver, PA is an estimated 1 hour, 6 min drive, and is not accessible by any public transportation routes. In fact, our public transportation system leaves out access to the entire county border, and only provides central route changes in Lancaster City. “

The application says lack of transportation plays a part in the labor shortage. It provided a map of Red Rose Transit Authority routes in the county.

The van would partner with local libraries, employers and community events to “bring PA CareerLink directly to the jobseeker, with on-the spot career guidance, assistance with creating a PA CareerLink registration, applying for jobs, and more.”

The grant was for the first phase of a two-part project. The total cost of the project was not included. The first phase was the purchase of the van and approved wrap of the PA CareerLink logo.

“The van will take 10-12 months to manufacture, so we would like to get this process started immediately,” Hatfield wrote in the October application.

Phase 2 would include purchase of computer equipment, maintenance and inspection of the vehicle. It was to be financed through partner contributions, employer sponsorship, federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, and private resources. The second phase also would include an outreach plan. Local policies and procedures would be developed to ensure compliance with the operation of the mobile van, the application said.

Workforce boards are regional entities created to implement the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. Lancaster County’s workforce board is organized as a nonprofit and, by federal law, it must conduct its business publicly. Its purpose is to create and implement local workforce strategies in accordance with state and federal rules. There are 22 boards in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster’s workforce board has a budget of about $6 million and its 25 board members are appointed by the county commissioners. The federal and state-funded workforce boards oversee training programs and CareerLink centers,a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.

