The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has hired Anna Ramos as its new executive director.

Ramos, 47, of Lancaster, previously was chief operations officer of the workforce board and before that was business initiatives director at the Lancaster Chamber. She has also worked as site administrator at PA CareerLink of Lancaster County and as workforce investment act manager for the County of Lancaster.

“With workforce being one of our county’s top issues, my vision for our organization is to be a leader, convener and consistently part of the conversation in addressing these challenges,” Ramos said in a news release announcing her hiring. “I look forward to working with my team and elevating us to the next level as your workforce community partner.”

The workforce board did not respond to a request for information about Ramos’s salary. Ramos’s predecessor, Cathy Rychalsky, was paid $113,000 before she was fired in February.

Lancaster’s workforce board operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the Lancaster County commissioners. It is one of 22 federal- and state-funded workforce boards in Pennsylvania that oversee training programs and CareerLink centers, which provide services and programs for the unemployed and companies seeking workers. PA CareerLink of Lancaster County and is located at 1046 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township.

Rychalsky, who led the organization from January 2016 until February, has filed a lawsuit against the workforce board and the county alleging wage discrimination based on her sex and wrongful termination rooted in her investigation into complaints of a hostile work environment based on race.

The workforce board has denied Rychalsky’s allegations. Lancaster County Solicitor Jacquelyn E. Pfursich said the county does not comment on litigation.