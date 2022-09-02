The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has responded to a lawsuit filed by former executive director Cathy Rychalsky, who said she was fired in retaliation for speaking out about her investigation into racial discrimination in the organization.

The workforce board, through its recent filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said it did not know about Rychalsky’s investigation and did not receive complaints about race discrimination.

The workforce board called Rychalsky’s wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit “frivolous” and is seeking attorney’s fees. The board said Rychalsky was fired for insubordination and for violation of the board confidentiality and computer use policies, not retaliation for whistleblowing.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County, also named in the federal civil rights suit, has responded through its attorney John P. Gonzales of the Philadelphia law firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman and Goggin. The county said it was not Rychalsky’s employer and is seeking to have the case dismissed.

The county appoints the board members but does not directly run the organization. Lancaster’s workforce board operates as a nonprofit and has a budget of $6 million. It is funded through federal and state grants and oversees training programs and CareerLink centers, which provide services and programs for unemployed and companies seeking workers.

Rychalsky sued in June under her legal, maiden name, Cathy Carl. At the time the county declined comment, and former workforce board chairman G. David Sload broadly denied the allegations.

The board responded in federal court on Aug. 30 and said that Rychalsky did not investigate complaints about racial discrimination in September 2021. Further, the board denied Rychalsky had shared any findings with Sload and former Vice Chair Jodi Pace. The board also denied and said it had no knowledge of another another discrimination complaint that Rychalsky said was made around Dec. 7, 2021. Rychalsky said she interviewed eight employees and her investigation revealed a pattern of discrimination and hostility on the part of two employees.

Rychalsky led the organization from January 2016 until February when she was fired. At the time she was fired, the board did not give a reason for terminating her, which came after rejecting her resignation and a week after she said she was forced out of her job.

The board also denied Rychalsky’s claim that Sload repeatedly called her “young lady” and she was paid less than her male predecessor and less than her successor.

In addition to unspecified monetary compensation for damages, Rychalsky is seeking the board to expunge negative comments about her firing from her employment record and that it correct its practices surrounding the hostile work environment claims.

Rychalsky’s attorney, Derek J. Demeri, of Zeff Law Firm LLC in New Jersey, previously said Rychalsky has made formal complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. The EEOC is barred by law from discussing complaints. Complaints to the PHRC are not public. According to its website, most complaints are settled or closed for other reasons without advancing to the public-hearing stage. Specific information about cases settled or closed for other reasons is not typically available to the public.

Demeri is also representing the workforce board employee who made the hostile workplace complaint. That employee has lodged formal complaints with the EEOC, the PHRC and the state Department of Labor & Industry.