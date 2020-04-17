The unemployment rate in Lancaster County has surged amid the COVID-19 outbreak to more than twice its peak in the wake of the Great Recession a decade ago, new data show.

An estimated 18.0% of the labor force is without work, based on calculations by LNP | LancasterOnline, compared to 3.6% in February, due to a deluge of layoffs triggered by the pandemic.

More than 41,000 workers here have filed new claims for unemployment benefits since March 1, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

They joined 10,400 workers who already were without jobs here.

The local labor force – people with jobs and people without them -- numbered 287,200 as of February, the latest available figure provided by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Since L&I began providing county jobless figures on a monthly basis in January 1976, the worst unemployment rate here had been 9.2% in January 1983, L&I records show.

In January 2010, in the wake of the Great Recession, the local rate reached 8.4%.

But those two peaks followed months of economic decline. This new peak materialized in a matter of weeks, upending what had been a healthy and strong economy.

During this 11-year economic expansion, the rate bottomed out at 3.0% last summer.

But the number of unemployed in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania began to surge on March 13, the day Gov. Tom Wolf began closing certain businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 700 and infected nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians.

The number of new unemployment claims peaked at the end of March, when many companies ended their payroll for the month.

As of Tuesday, 41,441 Lancaster County residents had filed for jobless benefits since March 1, an average of 921 a day. A year earlier, when COVID-19 didn’t yet exist, some 20 county residents filed new claims a day, according to the Workforce Development Board.

The occupations hit hardest by the outbreak have been administration and business, with nearly 5,000 workers seeking unemployment benefits; food service, with more than 4,000 seeking benefits; skilled trades, with more than 3,000 seeking benefits; construction; retail; manufacturing; health and dental; and transportation, the data show.

Wolf said Thursday that he has not set any timetable for allowing nonessential businesses to reopen or people to leave their homes, insisting that Pennsylvania has not made enough progress to “declare victory” over the coronavirus and ease up on social distancing.

The official unemployment rates for the 67 counties and 18 metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania are produced by L&I. The department will report the March unemployment rate for Lancaster County on April 28, based on the number of unemployed people here in mid March. L&I will report the April rate for Lancaster County on June 2.