The unemployment rate in Lancaster County has surged amid the COVID-19 outbreak to more than twice its peak in the wake of the Great Recession a decade ago, new data show.

More than 41,000 workers here have filed new claims for unemployment benefits since March 1, joining 10,400 workers who already were without work here.

That represents 17.9% of the local labor force that measured 287,200 people in February, the latest available figure provided by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The unemployment rate for Lancaster County in February was 3.6%.

The highest national unemployment rate for the U.S. during the Great Depression was about 23 percent, but real-time tracking of unemployment wasn't done at the time. There are no unemployment numbers available for Lancaster County for that time.

Since L&I began providing county jobless figures on a monthly basis in January 1976, the worst unemployment rate here was 9.2% in January 1983, L&I records show.

In January 2010, in the wake of the Great Recession, the local rate reached 8.4%.

More recently, as the economy neared the end of an 11-year expansion, the rate bottomed out at 3.0% last summer.

The number of unemployed in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania began to surge on March 13, the day Gov. Tom Wolf began closing certain businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 700 and infected nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians.

The number of new unemployment claims peaked at the end of March, when many companies ended their payroll for the month.

As of Tuesday, 41,441 Lancaster County residents had filed for jobless benefits since March 1, an average of 921 a day.

The occupations hit hardest by the outbreak have been administration and business, with nearly 5,000 workers seeking unemployment benefits; food service, with more than 4,000 seeking benefits; skilled trades, with more than 3,000 seeking benefits; construction; retail; manufacturing; health and dental; and transportation, the data show.

Wolf said Thursday that he has not set any timetable for allowing nonessential businesses to reopen or people to leave their homes, insisting that Pennsylvania has not made enough progress to “declare victory” over the coronavirus and ease up on social distancing.