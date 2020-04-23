Though the number of Lancaster County residents getting laid off due to COVID-19 has slowed considerably over the past week, it still was enough to push the local unemployment rate up to 19.2%, new data show.

Some 3,175 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, compared to more than 5,000 the prior week.

That brings the number of countians to do so since March 1 to 44,600.

The volume of new filers in the past week pushed up the unemployment rate in that brief time by more than 1 percentage point, from 18.0% a week ago.

These figures show the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the local economy in an incredibly short time.

The new rate is more than five times higher than the 3.6% jobless rate here in February, a month before the quickly spreading pandemic led to Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to close all businesses that are not life-sustaining.

The new rate also is far more than double the unemployment rate here in the wake of the Great Recession, which ended nearly a decade ago. In January 2010, the local rate reached 8.4%.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The pandemic appears to be triggering the worst unemployment rate here since the Great Depression, though Lancaster County’s jobless rate during that period was not immediately available. Nationally, the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933.

Monthly county-by-county unemployment rates only since January 1976; it’s calculated by the state Department of Labor & Industry. From that point to the present, the worst unemployment rate here had been 9.2% in January 1983 – also shortly after a recession ended.

Nationwide, roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless claims in the last five weeks, including 4.4 million during the week that ended April 18.

In Pennsylvania, more than 198,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, pushing the statewide total in five weeks to nearly 1.5 million, or 23% of the workforce.