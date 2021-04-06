Lancaster County’s unemployment rate rose for the third straight month in February, increasing slightly to 5.8%, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday.

The uptick from January’s 5.7% shows the local economy’s recovery had stalled, remaining far weaker than its vigorous condition prior to the pandemic’s arrival in March 2020.

Consider the unemployment figures in February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 hit. The unemployment rate at that time was 3.7% -- the end of a remarkable three-year stretch when the unemployment rate hovered in the robust range of 3.0% to 3.9%.

The stellar rate was the result of the county having only 10,600 residents without jobs, in contrast with 278,200 countians employed.

This February, though, the number of jobless countians was 5,400 higher than a year earlier, the number of countians with jobs was down by 15,300 and another 9,900 jobless countians had stopped looking for work altogether, the state report indicates.

Looking at the economy another way – the change in nonfarm jobs from the prior month – suggests the same conclusion: the recovery stagnated in February. Nonfarm jobs, seasonally adjusted to smooth out the influence of the usual swings in the job market due to the business cycle, grew ever so slightly from January to February. These increased 0.2%, or by 400, to 244,600 in February.

Despite its struggles, the local unemployment rate fared better than most of the 17 comparable areas in the state, known as metropolitan statistical areas, as it has for decades.

The only metros with lower rates in February were Gettysburg (5.1%), State College (5.6%) and Chambersburg (also 5.6%). The metro with the worst rate was Erie (8.8%). Statewide, the rate was 7.3%. The nationwide rate was 6.2%.

The unemployment rate is one gauge of the economic havoc created here by COVID-19. The pandemic’s arrival triggered widespread business closures that pushed the local unemployment rate to 15.2% in April 2020, the worst here since the Great Depression in the 1930.

As the economy gradually reopened, the unemployment rate receded, falling as far as 4.8% in November. Since then, a new wave of COVID-19 cases and selective business closures made the rate rebound somewhat.