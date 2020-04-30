The unemployment rate in Lancaster County has climbed to 20.8%, fueled by thousands more county residents being pushed out of jobs by the COVID-19 pandemic, new data show.

According to figures released by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board on Thursday, about 5,300 more county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the prior 10 days.

Including these most recent filers, nearly 49,000 countian residents have filed initial claims since March 1, when the pandemic was on the verge of getting a grip on the local economy.

They joined 10,400 county residents who already were unemployed out of a labor force of 284,000, according to research by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

And then the grip progressively and relentlessly tightened, virtually shutting down the lodging, restaurant, live-event and retail industries, and slashing many others – pushing the jobless rate to the worst since the Great Depression nearly 90 years ago.

For perspective, that flood of local filers since the beginning of March exceeds the population of Manheim Township (40,200).

The impact on the local unemployment rate has been stunning, causing the rate to grow nearly six fold, from 3.6% in February.

The volume of initial claims took off following Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order closing all but life-sustaining businesses.

It peaked in late March and early April, when 27,000 initial claims poured in, according to Workforce Development Board figures.

While the weekly volume has slowed since then, the number of initial claims per week remains well above the average of 200 or so before the pandemic arrived.

As a result, the county unemployment rate continues to rise – to 18.0% two weeks ago, to 19.2% one week ago and now to 20.8%, according to estimates by LNP | LancasterOnline.

That rate – meaning one in five countians are without work – hasn’t been this bad since the Great Depression, when the national rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933.

Looking at more recent years, the new local rate blows away those modern-day peaks, as measured by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Since 1976, when the department began tracking county unemployment on a monthly basis, the highest rate was 9.2% in January 1983, shortly after a recession ended.

A contemporary comparison comes from the wake of the Great Recession (December 2007 to June 2009). In January 2010, the local rate reached 8.4%.

New federal and state statistics show initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to come at extremely high volumes. Some 3.8 million people nationwide sought benefits last week; of them, 115,000 were from Pennsylvania.