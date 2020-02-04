Lancaster County’s unemployment rate inched higher for the sixth straight month in December, the state said Tuesday.
The new rate of 3.6% was the highest in two years, according to the Department of Labor & Industry.
But the increase from November’s 3.5% did not hurt Lancaster County’s standing among the 17 other metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, as they too had small hikes in their rates.
Lancaster County continued to have the third best unemployment rate among the state’s metro areas, trailing the usual leaders, State College (3.3%) and Gettysburg (3.4%).
East Stroudsburg and Johnstown had the worst rates among the metros at 5.6%; that’s the norm for them too.
Lancaster County’s 3.6% rate was the result of the county having 275,300 residents with jobs and 10,300 residents without jobs but actively seeking work.
December was atypical in one way — the county rate and the national rate traded roles. For all 50 years that the state has calculated county rates month by month, the county rate has been lower than the national rate.
That ended in December, when the national rate (which has been declining for months) slipped to 3.5%. The state rate was 4.5%.