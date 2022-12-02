At 2.5%, Lancaster County’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in more than two decades, according to data for October released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Since 1990, the unemployment rate in Lancaster has hit 2.5% just four times, the last being in December 2000. The lowest since 1990 is 2.3%, last recorded in December 1999, according to BLS.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced the state’s unemployment rate – 4% for October – was the lowest since 1976. Local data is not available online that far back.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in October, setting a new record low. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.6 percentage points below its October 2021 level and the national rate was down 0.9 percentage points over the year.

The county’s highest unemployment rate was 14.5% in April 2020 following a pandemic shutdown announced in March. Prior to that the high was 8.7% in February 2010, following the Great Recession.

The state rate has fallen steadily over the calendar year from 5.4% in January, while Lancaster County’s has fluctuated from a high in January of 4.7% to October’s low.

The unemployment rate fell even as more people entered the Lancaster County workforce, which was 288,000 in October, according to preliminary BLS data. That’s up 2,000 since September. Much of that increase came in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which includes a seasonal increase in warehouse workers.

October employment spiked up to levels higher than in October 2019, said Rae Ann Miller, analyst for Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“This is the first time Lancaster County employment levels were higher than pre-pandemic employment levels,” Miller said. “In October, the labor force levels ticked up slightly (2,058 people) but remained below pre-pandemic levels. The large increase in employment (2,227 people) with a smaller increase in labor force participation squeezed the labor pool even tighter to make unemployment at a very low 2.5%.”

The leisure and hospitality sector, which is closely associated with Lancaster’s tourism industry, saw a 5% decrease in its workforce compared to the same period last year. There are 3,000 fewer leisure and hospitality workers than there were in October 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The sector that saw the largest increase in the last 12 months was the one that includes workers primarily engaged in activities such as equipment and machinery repairing, promoting or administering religious activities, grantmaking, advocacy, and providing dry cleaning and laundry services, personal care services, death care services, pet care services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services. Last October there were 12,300 employed in this sector. This October it was estimated there were 13,000.

“Having a low unemployment rate signal, we have a tight labor market,” Miller said. “There are not many people looking for work, which makes it more difficult for employers to find applicants that fit the job qualifications they are looking for.”

Good news, bad news

The workforce in Lancaster County grew slowly but that isn’t necessarily bad news, according to Ken Smith, an associate professor at Millersville University and chair of its economics department.

“Lancaster tends to be more stable than a lot of places,” Smith said. “Unemployment in Lancaster, even in the bad times, is usually low by national standards. It’s a remarkably diverse labor force. A lot of employment in sectors are recession proof with pretty steady employment.”

Sectors such as health care, education, retirement services and agriculture, which are important in the county, tend to be recession proof, meaning employment doesn’t fluctuate as much in those sectors, Smith said. When they grow, they grow slowly.

But an overly tight labor market can have consequences for wages and prices, Smith said.

Smith said textbooks in the 1980s said 5% would be the lowest unemployment could go before it would fuel inflation as competition for workers increased wages, which then increased prices.

But that thinking has changed slightly: as recently as 2019, 3% to 4% unemployment did not fuel a wage-price spiral.

“The Federal Reserve, now with inflation, has been saying we need unemployment to be higher (to avoid a wage-price spiral),” Smith said.

And that can have ramifications for Lancaster County.

“We do have a big retirement community,” Smith said. “(Inflation) can hurt people on Social Security and fixed incomes.”