Lancaster County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in October, continuing its rapid decline from its pandemic-induced peak of 15.2% in April, which was the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

By dropping from September’s 6.2%, as announced by the state Tuesday, the local unemployment rate now has fallen for six straight months.

Helping the rate improve from September was job growth in professional and business services (600 more jobs), construction (500 more), hotels and restaurants (400 more) and retail trade (300 more).

Of course, whether that improvement will continue through the fall is an open question, as COVID-19 cases have rebounded with a fury here and nationwide.

The new figure brings the rate another step closer to the typical pre-pandemic rate in the 3.0-to-3.9% range, where it had hovered for 36 months until COVID-19 arrived, according to state Department of Labor & Industry data.

For instance, a year earlier, the October 2019 unemployment rate in Lancaster County was 3.7%.

And while the new rate is an encouraging economic indicator, the difference between 3.7% last October and 5.3% this October is significant – almost 5,000 more county residents were unemployed this October, for a total of 15,400.

But COVID-19 has changed the way the unemployment rate is viewed. If the county wasn’t in the middle of a pandemic, a 5.3% rate would be considered a sign of economic malaise, last seen here in 2014 – not a sign of economic progress.

As usual, the unemployment rate in Lancaster County compared favorably to the rates of Pennsylvania’s 17 other metropolitan areas. Only State College (4.4%) and Gettysburg (4.8%) had better rates. East Stroudsburg at the worst rate among the metros at 8.9%.

The statewide rate was 7.3%; the national rate was 6.9%.

These unemployment rates are based on surveys of residents. This monthly data-collection method is separate from the weekly data on the number of continued claims that have been filed for unemployment benefits, a figure whose accuracy was harshly criticized in a federal General Accounting Office study announced Monday.