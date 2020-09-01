Lancaster County’s unemployment rate, drastically inflated by the COVID-19 outbreak this spring, continued in July to hover in double digits, a level last seen in the Great Depression, a new state report shows.

The county jobless rate was 11.1%, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday, as 32,400 county residents were without work.

That was more than triple the unemployment rate of a year earlier, long before the pandemic existed. That July 2019 rate of 3.4% came as 9,800 county residents were jobless.

COVID-19 arrived in Pennsylvania in mid March, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down all but life-sustaining businesses across the state in an effort to contain its spread. That decision propelled the unemployment rate here in April to 15.2%.

The rate has been in double digits since, meaning it’s surpassed 10% for a total of four consecutive months.

Lancaster County’s jobless rate has not been this high since the Great Depression nearly 90 years ago, when it hit 24.9%.

Since that 1933 mark, the jobless rate here had only neared double-digits once, when it hit 9.2% in January 1983, as the economy was coming out of a recession.

More recently, the unemployment rate hit a cyclical peak of 8.4% in January 2010, as the economy was coming out of the Great Recession.

July’s rate was no surprise. Other indicators of employment levels here, such as the number of county residents filing claims for unemployment benefits, suggested the July unemployment rate would stay elevated. However, those same indicators have dropped in recent weeks, suggesting the August unemployment rate (which will be announced Sept. 29) will show an improvement.

The local July rate itself represents only a minimal improvement from June (11.3%) and May (11.7%), as some sectors, such as construction, were allowed by Wolf to bring back their workers. Other sectors, including restaurants and stores, were allowed to partially reopen but continue to struggle.

As it was before the pandemic, Lancaster County’s rate remained one of the best among Pennsylvania’s 18 metropolitan areas. Only State College (8.8%), Gettysburg (10.1%) and Bloomsburg (11.0%) had lower rates. Pennsylvania overall had a rate of 13.7% in July; the national rate was 10.2%.