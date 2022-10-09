Lancaster County tourism is on track for another record year

Lancaster County’s tourism is hot like the flames in the balloons that drew nearly 18,000 visitors to fields near Bird-in-Hand last month.

“We had lots of guests from the tri-state area,” said John Smucker, who owns the fields where the Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair took place along with hotels, restaurants, and a café and bakery in East Lampeter Township. “It has a significant positive impact on the lodging industry. Most of the hotels are booked. Some balloonists had to go 20 to 30 minutes out to find hotel rooms.”

The festival turnout is just one sign that Lancaster County tourism is on track to hit another record year despite a continuing struggle to recruit workers and fewer motor coach travelers. A new record would surpass the 9.13 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion here in 2021, according to Tourism Economics. The tally is key to the health of the county’s economy as the tourism sector ranks ninth in employment.

Some measures of tourism have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, continuing a trend that began in 2021.

Hotel revenues for June, July and August were about $78 million, which was 15% more than last summer’s tally of a bit more than $68 million, according to Discover Lancaster. Labor Day 2022 weekend saw 20,756 room nights, an industry measure of hotel room stays. That is a 22% increase over Labor Day 2021, 16,981.

With 18,000 visitors for the two-day event, the balloon festival brought summer’s busy momentum to the fall harvest and Christmas season, said Smucker and Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism agency.

“When summer ends last week of August, Labor Day has been the last hurrah for the summer for 30 to 40 years, but it’s not like that anymore,” Smucker said.

The 12-year-old balloon festival was planned to expand in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic. It falls on the third weekend of September, well after Labor Day, and it bridges into the county’s third highest tourism month - October, Harris said. Visitors are primed to spend at area restaurants as well as hotels, Smucker said. The festival’s $10 to $30 entrance fee included life-size lawn games, corn maze and music stage. Balloon flights started at $200 and this year a helicopter ride was added.

“It’s the second largest (balloon festival) on the East Coast,” Smucker said, and referred to the valley between Bird-in-Hand and New Holland that has a large Amish community. “This just has a different feel than other balloon festivals. There are so many unique elements of this culture that people are drawn to. It’s just one of those unimaginable panoramic views of Lancaster County that is just unforgettable. They take you over the valley of no wires, one of the most picturesque places.”

Harris calls the balloon festival one of the marquee events of the harvest season where visitors come to the county for fall attractions like Field of Screams, corn mazes, apple picking and the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

The Faire already had its first sell-out day of the season on Sept. 17, almost a month earlier than usual, said Candace Smith, director of sales and communications. A sell-out is 10,000 tickets. Adult admission is $35.95.

“It was actually kind of a surprise to us,” Smith said, noting that all tickets are bought in advance online since 2020. “We had been watching ticket sales through the weeks. By Saturday morning probably around 8:30 a.m. they were gone. Last year we sold out Saturdays in October.”

She anticipates the Faire will see 250,000 visitors including summer events.

Harris said national trends toward family, romantic and road trip travel play to Lancaster’s strengths. He said the county expects to capitalize on travelers' interest in new places and places where they can be active.

Discover Lancaster has focused on improving its website and social media marketing, Harris said. The number of website users this summer increased 21% over 2021, or from 580,831 to 705,598. The increase from 2019 to 2022 is 68%, or from 419,264 to 705,598.

Harris said Discover Lancaster spent $500,000 marketing this summer in New York, an expensive but key market. This year he anticipates spending $300,000 of the $1 million American Rescue Plan funds designated to Discover Lancaster by the county commissioners.

Ready for harvest season and holidays

Harris said Discover Lancaster is making a push on television and podcast advertising. To connect with Baltimore and Washington, D.C., audiences, the organization is placing digital ads through the Baltimore Ravens.

Discover Lancaster is extending its reach into the New Haven, Connecticut, market through an advertising service that wraps cars with Discover Lancaster ads.

A new coffee trail was launched last month that promises to warm up spending in the region by creating a curated map of coffee shops. The trail offers shop discounts and tourism swag.

“The holiday is right around the corner and we’re excited about the theater season,” Harris said.

“The year-to-date for 2022 is ahead of 2021 and that’s remarkable because 2021 was a record year. It outpaced 2019. There is still a last quarter to go so we are cautiously optimistic that we are likely to finish 2022 ahead of 2021.”

Harris said Discover Lancaster is building on a partnership launched in the spring with Southern Airways, the main commercial carrier at Lancaster Airport, to bring qualified meeting planners to the county. He said few meeting planners had time to visit even for a free trip, so Discover Lancaster plans to visit them in the future.

Staff and the changing traveler landscape

For Smucker, lack of staff continues to hold back growth at Bird-in-Hand attractions.

“I would say overall our business is 85% to 90% normal compared to 2019 and prior,” Smucker said. “We’re on our way back. If we would have enough staffing we could do more. Our bookings are pretty positive. We’re going to have a good fall. Our theater experiences have good attendance and bus traffic is on its way back.”

Harris said the tourism industry continues to push on recruiting workers but is putting extra emphasis on retention so they don’t have to do more recruiting.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 24,100 people working in leisure and hospitality in July in Lancaster County. That’s about 100 more than last July but still 3,500 less than July 2019.

Costs have gone up and wages have increased, Harris said, which impacts profits.

The “lodging community is having another record year in terms of revenue,” Harris said. “Knowing that they have been able to charge higher rates than in the past five years – it’s incredible the momentum that tourism has had. One question out there right now – nobody has a crystal ball – as they finish up two years of tremendous growth, how sustainable is it?”

The sustainability depends, in part, on workforce costs.

Some businesses, such as the Renaissance Faire, found some efficiency in pandemic adaptation. It cut front gate staff when it implemented the all online ticket system. Where it used to staff eight ticket windows all day, it now has two customer service workers and four scanners on any given day.

Harris said business travel including conventions has been building back, but still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. It’s likely to be impacted by the business sector’s economic concerns and depending on the economy this kind of travel might not fully bounce back until the third quarter of 2023.

Sight & Sound Theatres in Strasburg Township has seen a shift away from group tours but it is not reflected in overall ticket sales, said Katie Miller, director corporate communications.

Miller said about 35% of ticket sales for “David,” which premiered this year, are group sales. The pre-COVID average was about 50% of tickets. Still, 750,000 tickets have been reserved so far, which is on par with the last premiere, “Jesus,” in 2018 when 850,000 tickets were reserved.

Miller said it is not yet clear what is driving the change or if it’s a permanent shift.

“We’re all curious,” she said. “In our group travel we are experiencing less actual buses. Of the groups we had, about 50% came on buses.”

Others booked group tickets and came in cars and vans. That has the potential to create parking problems if the shift away from bus travel is a long term.

“Right now we are feeling exceptionally hopeful,” Miller said. “The month of October has nearly 90% of tickets (sold) and we are very close for November. As ticket sales continue we are looking for a very strong fall and Christmas.”