As the AB Agro bus full of Hungarian tourists stopped at Reihl’s Quilts & Crafts in Upper Leacock Township, guide Marton Ferencz reminded them in Hungarian not to take photos of Amish faces.

Fascinated by Amish life, as described by Amish local guide and translated by Ferencz, the group of older travelers scooped up mementos of the hour-long visit - handmade belts, decorated horseshoes and quilts.

Summer Tourism 008.jpg Devon Fite speaks to the French travelers in their language during a tour at Amish Farm & House in East Lampeter Township Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Hungarian group was one of eight motor coaches arriving for tours on a recent day at the Amish Home & Farm in East Lampeter Township. In 2019 that volume would have been considered normal.

“I wish every morning was like that…So many Europeans are just returning. It’s just fantastic,” said Peggy Nana-Sinkam, group sales manager at one of the county’s oldest tourist sites. The Amish Home & Farm arranged the countryside tour for the Hungarian group and also offers self-guided tours of former Amish farm in 15 languages.

This year international travel is expected to meet or exceed prepandemic levels, which may help Lancaster County reach another record year for tourism, building off of a record of 9.77 million visitors in 2022, a gain of 7.1% over 2021. In an effort to help reach a new record 2023, local tourism officials are working to promote the area to Hispanic, disabled and senior travelers, who could offset potential loss of domestic travelers headed out of the country.

“The reality is people are definitely spending money at hotels and restaurants and we can’t pinpoint when that will change,” Harris said. “Lancaster has great options for families where a dollar goes a little further.”

A record year, new tactics

Signs look good for a strong year as tourism had a good start. Harris said earlier this year that this January was better than last January: revenue was up 12% and rooms sold was up about 1%. Sales were driven by volleyball and archery tournaments. January’s hotel revenue was $12.8 million, while a year ago it was $11.5 million.

Harris said if the county is going to beat last year’s record $2.45 billion in visitor spending, an increase of 15% over the previous year, it will need to find new audiences. This year Discover Lancaster is looking to attract new Latino travelers, particularly families, while also promoting accessibility for disabled and senior visitors.

Discover Lancaster has gathered more than 100 experiences in the county that are accessible to people with disabilities and it continues to add to the list.

He said Discover Lancaster is marketing through a partnership with Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Union professional soccer team.

“Those two pro sports tend to attract families more so than higher ticketed sports,” Harris said. “If we’re going to expand on what happened last year we’re going to try newer tactics to grow our audience.”

Discover Lancaster will also be buying advertising Spanish language networks including Telemundo, Hoya Dia and Access Total.

According to MMGY Travel Intelligence, U.S. Hispanic travelers accounted for 13% of all domestic leisure travel in 2019. About 57% in the MMGY study agreed they are more likely to visit a destination that embraces Hispanic cultures and celebrates Hispanic business and cultural contributions and 52% said they are more likely to visit a destination if they see Hispanic representation.

MMGY said the overwhelming majority (93%) travel with their family. Of that percentage, 59% indicated they travel with immediate family, 30% with parents and 28% with adult siblings.

In addition to New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia where Lancaster is already promoted, Discover Lancaster plans to advertise in Pittsburgh, Boston, Hartford and Washington, D.C.

Discover Lancaster recently rolled out a new ice cream trail and plans to introduce a brewery, winery and distillery trail this year.

Harris said at minimum he expects the county to finish this year with visitor numbers spending between 2021 and 2022.

“I’m not going to say it’s impossible (to duplicate 2022 revenues) but a lot of it has to do with the possibility of a recession or not.”

Harris said events in the fall and around Christmas also bolster visitor turnout. That nontraditional travel turnout is helping destinations rebound.

At Strasburg Railroad, President and General Manager Jim Hager said he is expecting 2023 to mirror pre-pandemic 2019 with more than 300,000 visitors.

“On average, we see about 35% of total ridership visit in June, July, and August,” he said in an email. “Interestingly, we see the same 35% of total ridership visit us in October, November, and December, so our fourth quarter is just as busy as the ‘traditional’ tourist season.”