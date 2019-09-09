Giant Food Stores has been named “Retailer of the Year” by trade publication Supermarket News, partly due to its expansion in Lancaster County.

Carlisle-based Giant was hailed as a retailer “committed to its customers and well in tune with what it takes to grow and innovate in a highly competitive market.

“The company also stands as an example to its peers in a fast-changing industry,” the publication said in announcing the award last week.\

Giant is the biggest supermarket chain here with 12 stores. Its stores accounted for 21.8% of all food-store sales in the county for the fiscal year ended March 31, according to another industry publication, Food Trade News.

That figure excludes Giant’s recently acquired independent supermarkets Darrenkamp’s, Ferguson & Hassler and Musser’s Markets.

Supermarket News cited those acquisitions as part of its rationale for selecting Giant.

The publication also pointed to Giant recently taking other aggressive steps in the county, such as remodeling four county stores, opening a gas station and converting its idle city supermarket into a hub for its home-delivery initiative, Giant Direct.

Giant’s moves here, supported by increased marketing and charitable giving, came as two powerhouse chains, Wegmans and Whole Foods, entered the county in 2018.

