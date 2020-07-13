Small businesses here that were hurt by COVID-19 and have up to 100 employees can apply next week for grants under phase two of the Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan, it was announced Monday.

This $15 million phase of the Recovery & Sustainability Fund will distribute grants of up to $20,000 to qualified businesses with 20 or fewer employees, up to $50,000 to those with 21 to 50 employees, and up to $80,000 for those with 51 to 100 employees.

The county has 12,700 small businesses with up to 100 employees.

Criteria and a list of required documentation is posted at www.RecoveryLancaster.com. Applications can be submitted there from Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Friday, July 24. All applications will be reviewed; grants will not be given on a first come, first served basis.

The Economic Recovery Plan was created by the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County to help small businesses rebound from the financial damage caused by the pandemic and to provide them with free personal protective equipment for their employees so they can operate safely.

In phase one, 423 businesses with 20 or fewer employees received $10.4 million earlier this month.

Small businesses with 20 or fewer employees that did not receive grants in phase one are welcome to submit applications for phase two.

The grants are coming through the Lancaster County Commissioners, who, at the request of the chamber and EDC, decided to direct $25 million of the $95 million in federal aid the county received for COVID-19 relief to small businesses.

Initially, the $25 million in small business grants was to be distributed in three phases but that was changed to two phases.