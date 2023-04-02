Free loaves of bread are like gold at Lititz Senior Center.

Center manager Lucy Weaver said prior to the pandemic clients would pick the healthier whole wheat or whole grain loaves out of the donated bread, leaving the white breads. Now, as prices have risen amid a year of inflation as high as 9% those same clients take whatever they can get.

“They say bread went up 18%,” scoffed Sally Fry, 66, a retired remedial math teacher, as she sat playing cards at the center on a recent Thursday. “Bread is at $2.79 a loaf. It used to be $1.49. That’s more than 18%.”

By Fry’s account, the increase since the pandemic is 87%.

Although Lancaster County consumers generally remain more positive about the economy and spending than the national average, older adults locally report that inflation is hitting them hard.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 10% of Lancaster County’s population is over 65 and 7.5% of those over 65 in poverty.

Inflation, especially in food and energy, remains a top concern reflected locally in the bi-monthly consumer sentiment report from the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Inflation nationally was at 6% in February, after reaching a post-pandemic height of 9.1% in June 2022.

Fry, of Warwick Township, said her annual heating oil bill used to be $800 a year. This winter she paid $700 for just one tank filling. Thankfully it was a mild winter, she said. She considers herself lucky to have retirement income beyond Social Security but inflation is squeezing her ability to do things such as donate to the food bank.

“It’s just a shame,” she said. “You only have X number of dollars to spend.”

These days Fry substitutes ground sausage for ground beef. Fry and other older adults at the center say they make adjustments and look for savings but it gets more difficult as all bills increase.

“I wish the politicians would have to go and buy their own groceries,” Fry said. “They don’t have a reality check like we do.”

Weaver, the center manager and its only paid employee, sees signs people are struggling. Many don’t ask for help. For example, she notices more of the older adults are accessing the Clothing Bank at Lititz United Methodist Church, where the center is located. Some have lost weight and need new clothes; Weaver surmised that poor nutrition could be a reason. The center is operated independently of the church but its location does benefit the patrons, Weaver said.

Weaver hears from some older adults who are switching health insurance to save money. They forgo healthy foods when shopping, she said. And yet, they are reluctant to take extra food and frozen take-home meals provided at the center.

“I have to say ‘It’s for you! Somebody wants you to have that,’” she said.

Those extra frozen meals will stop soon as they were funded as emergency needs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Weaver said she learned from patrons that you can freeze eggs. To freeze whole raw eggs safely, the Food and Drug Administration says to mix the yolk and white together. Then put the liquid in molds to freeze or in a plastic freeze bag.

“My seniors figure out a way,” Weaver said, as a DJ played “Rockin’ Robin” and a few people danced before lunch. The center offers participants age 60 and older an opportunity for socialization, education, exercise, nutrition and many other programs and benefits. There is no cost to attend but patrons may donate towards the cost of the noon meal. If transportation is needed, Red Rose Transportation Authority (RRTA) senior shared ride is available, and the Office of Aging pays the fee.

End of extra benefits

Mary Ann Sandoe, 76, of Ephrata, said she receives food stamps, officially known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which help low income residents pay for food

But she said those benefits recently decreased.

“If lawmakers had to live on what we had I don’t think they could,” she said. Sandoe lives with her cat, Maya.

The decrease Sandoe felt comes as prices continue to increase.

The decrease is because this month the federal government stopped sending extra monthly SNAP payments, which were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state Department of Human Services, ending the pandemic program resulted in a loss of minimum $95 a month in SNAP benefits to all households starting in March, with a statewide average impact of $181 per household. Additionally, a recent change to Social Security Income following the 2023 cost of living adjustment will cause some older adults like Sandoe and people with disabilities to experience, on average, a further $40 decrease in monthly benefits since the extra benefits ended.

As of February, there were 11,873 older adults receiving SNAP in Lancaster County, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Older adults living with food insecurity are more likely to experience malnutrition, depression and physical limitations that affect how they live. SNAP is the largest federally funded nutrition-assistance program in the United States, and research has shown that SNAP has reduced hunger and food insecurity in the general population.

A recent study published by Muzi Na, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State, found that food sufficiency and participation in SNAP may help protect against accelerated cognitive decline in older adults.

“You know, we are lucky we have husbands,” said Karen Wagner, 72, of Lancaster and she sat with a group of friends including her husband Randy, 74. It meant they had two Social Security incomes.

Her friend, Mary Ann Carpenter, 82, of Lititz, agreed. And yet, the bills pile up, she said. Some of their friends don’t have money to go to the doctor.

Karen Wagner said she researches gas prices on LancasterOnline.com and then tells her husband where to go. They’ve settled on BJ’s Wholesale Club near their home.

“She wouldn’t let me go further than around the block,” Randy said with a chuckle.

Other patrons of the center said they were grateful that they could live with their children so that they don’t feel the brunt of inflation.

“I’m living with my son,” said veteran John M. O’Connor, 90, of Lititz. ”I’m a pretty lucky guy.”

