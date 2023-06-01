Lancaster County’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, has fallen to 2.4% in April, the lowest in 23 years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday but workers may not be as well off as it seems.

The lowest unemployment rate since 1990, the earliest data available online, is 2.3%, last recorded in December 1999, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, a Millersville University professor said that overall number may draw attention away from an underlying issue - weekly earnings aren’t keeping up with inflation.

Kenneth Smith, an associate professor of economics, said nominal wages have risen the fastest as they have in the last century but in 2022 wage increases fell behind inflation.

“Workers saw their purchasing power drop,” he said, noting a 5% wage increase was surpassed by 7% inflation. “When inflation rises faster than wages, people are earning more but not able to keep up with price increases.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average weekly wages in Lancaster County fell 2.1% to $1,131 in the last quarter of 2022 from the same quarter in 2021.

Unemployment trends

The unemployment rate has been low for months, hovering near 3%. And it remains low even with routine statistical recalibration. For example, the October unemployment rate of 2.5% that was reported to break a two-decade record was revised in April up to 3.1%.

Rae Ann Miller, data analyst with the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said April’s unemployment rate decline is following seasonal patterns but at a level that emphasizes how tight the labor market is.

There were 281,664 people in Lancaster County who held jobs in April, up 2,209 from March and 2,942 from April last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There were 288,701 in the labor force in April, up 1,522 from March and 914 from April last year. The labor force, a measurement of people either working or looking for work, exceeds pre-pandemic February 2020 of 287,810 and April 2019 of 283,956.

National employment in leisure and hospitality continued to trend up in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, largely in food services and drinking places. However, employment in this industry remains below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 402,000, or 2.4%.

Employment in leisure and hospitality in Lancaster County mirrors the national trend. Leisure and hospitality is associated with the tourism industry, an important sector that drives the economy in Lancaster County. Employment was up by 600 in April over March’s 23,800, surpassing last April’s 23,500. The leisure and hospitality workforce is still lower than the 25,100 in April 2019.

Meanwhile, manufacturing employment, which led the pandemic recovery, is at 38,400, the same as last April, up just 100 over March.

May’s unemployment rate could go up, if seasonal trends hold. Typically more people enter the labor pool then and unemployment ticks up, Miller said.

Who is looking for work

Nationally, said Smith, labor participation rates remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Nationally, the percentage of the population that is working or looking for work, is at 62.6% in April, unchanged from March. The measure remains below pre-pandemic February 2020 level of 63.3 %.

In Lancaster County, the percentage of residents over 16 years old who were either looking for work or working was 66.5% in 2021, the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau. That is just above the pre-pandemic 66% of 2019.