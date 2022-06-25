Lancaster County’s older households seem the most concerned about rising prices, according to June's consumer sentiment survey.

Lancaster’s consumer sentiment slid 1.4 points in June, settling at 59.9, according to the survey conducted the first week in June by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis. It is the second lowest of the survey, which started in April 2020. The shift was negligible but striking compared to the nation.

Responses to the survey “clearly captured inflation reaching a critical level as it continues to erode consumer health,” wrote center director Naomi Young in the monthly report. “It also detected that the strength of the labor market may not be enough to offset rising prices and that the ramifications of higher prices may be more concerning for older households in Lancaster County.”

Still, Lancaster’s mood is better than the nation. The national score plummeted eight points to 50.2, hitting a new low that surpassed a record set during the 1980 recession.

The national survey conducted by the University of Michigan reported that households’ assessment of their personal financial condition worsened by 20% in June.

“Inflation and gas prices were top of mind, as half of the US respondents cited the rise in gas prices as a major concern,” Young wrote. “This result was not surprising given national gas prices increased 65 cents last month.”

Young wrote that a look back over the last two years highlights that inflation is potentially acting as the most significant weight on household sentiment as opposed to the labor market.

Locally, consumer pessimism has been increasing over the last six months. This month, 71% of 331 Lancaster County respondents viewed now as a bad time to make significant household purchases. Just one in 10 respondents said they were better off than a year ago.

Accompanying this trend, the local poll found expectations for a year out has been growing dimmer. June’s darkened outlook was starker among older poll respondents.

“The increasing inflation is hurting everyone, but affects the poor and middle to poorer income group to a greater level then the upper income group,” responded an 86-year-old man from a Lancaster city ZIP code.

An 80-year-old Elizabethtown woman responded she felt that the year ahead would be a mix of good and bad because “That’s basically (is) what I have seen over the last 50 years of my life.”

The survey does not collect respondent’s names.

An 83-year-old Lititz area resident expressed more optimism that finances would be about the same a year from now because of “faith in people, innovative area, balanced economically!”

A 79-year-old Lancaster woman expressed concern for small businesses.

“Small businesses are being hit hardest and may not be able to sustain themselves,” she responded.” There are so many great small businesses in Lancaster. I would like to see each and every one of them thrive.”

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Ephrata Township respondent offered some hope based on local developments.

“I'm expecting continued inflation for basics (gas, food, etc.) but it seems like there is growth in the area (Rock Lititz expansion, development of Brossman building in Ephrata, etc.),” the female responder wrote.

For the future, the same person said, “I think the area is attractive to those seeking refuge from climate change, which could mean a lot of growth and opportunity.”

Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

The LNP Media Group in partnership with EDC’s Center for Regional Analysis began measuring consumer confidence in April 2020. The poll is conducted the first week of every month and reflects only Lancaster County residents. It is modeled after a survey conducted by the University of Michigan to allow for comparison to national results.