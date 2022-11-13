Devon Burnley was determined to have enough shoes for Christmas.

A year after shipping delays and shortages wreaked havoc on her efforts to keep products in stock at Deerskin Leather, a clothing, handbag and shoe store in Kitchen Kettle Village, Burnley wasn’t going to be caught with empty shelves this holiday season.

After some manufacturers dropped the store because it couldn’t place large enough orders, Burnley lined up new suppliers, placed orders earlier than ever and doubled the size of her shipment of UGG boots, maxing out space in the basement storage area below the shop in Intercourse.

“Our maintenance guys yelled at us because they’re like, ‘You can’t cover the fire escape,’” said Burnley, owner and operator of Burnley Enterprises, which has Deerskin Leather and five other shops at Kitchen Kettle. “It was something that we did to be proactive against the supply chain issues. But it worked out … we are having a much stronger year because we’ve got the inventory here that maybe we wouldn’t have had.”

Fear of scarcity is driving a holiday shopping season like no other. Conditioned by pandemic supply chain kinks to expect too little on shelves, shoppers - largely unfazed by inflation - have begun browsing and buying earlier than ever.

They’re encountering retailers with overflowing inventory as shops determined not to miss out on another critical season made large orders but found that supply and shipping woes have waned. The end result could be late or after-season sales as stores try to eliminate overstocks.

“I feel like we're in a really good position,” said Michelle Rondinelli, co-owner and president of Kitchen Kettle Foods, which has 11 shops in Kitchen Kettle, including the Jam & Relish Kitchen. “We’re very comfortable where we're at, and I think we’re going to fare very well for sure with the next two months.”

Spending outlook

The National Retail Federation expects holiday spending during November and December to jump between 6% and 8% from last year, notching a record high of between $942.6 and 960.4 billion.

“While consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices … consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season.”

The high end of the National Retail Federation’s projected sales growth equals the 8.2% annual price increase measured by the Consumer Price Index.

But according to the industry group, sales will actually grow this year since the personal consumption expenditures price index – an inflation measure more focused on retail goods – increased 6.2% on an annual basis.

However, they are measured, higher prices were on the minds of some Lancaster County shoppers the week before Halloween.

“Things were a lot less expensive before; but since COVID hit, prices have gone up,” said Sheila Cancel, 50, of Lancaster, who was shopping recently at Park City Center. “Now I have to decide if I want to decorate or not, throw a party or not. It’s difficult. I’m waiting for the stores to announce the special offers.”

Another Park City shopper, Angela Torres, 47, of Lancaster, said she had hoped there would be more sales.

“So far this year it seems there are less sales, especially on things you can buy for kids,” Torres said. “They are waiting until the last minute to give us the sales. We are trying to get back on our feet, but the economy is making it harder, especially if you have more than one child to buy for.”

While inflation could be a drag on spending, the National Retail Federation says a strong job market gives consumers the ability – and confidence – to spend.

“It’s the strength of the labor market that’s really fueling the spending, even as we have inflation,” Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the NRF, said in a media call discussing the holiday projections. “On average, households are keeping up with inflation to some degree.”

That labor market strength is evident in Lancaster County where the unemployment rate was 3.3% in September, the third lowest in the state.

Local consumer sentiment also was high heading into the holiday shopping season, according to the September consumer survey by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

The local survey, which is modeled after a national survey conducted by the University of Michigan, found the strong job market among the factors prompting a sharp rise from the summer.

Christmas comes early

With retailers focused on having more items available, shoppers willing to spend should find more of what they’re looking for this year at stores.

“We stocked up earlier and more because of the issues we had in the last years. We will have Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals on clothing items,” said Laura Haiges, owner of Bella Boo, a children’s toy store in downtown Lancaster. “This year we are fully stocked for early shopping.”

At Tanger Outlets, many retailers have extra holiday inventory stashed in storage pods, marketing director Monica Trego said.

“I feel as if this year we are going to see a pretty big rush,” said Leighana Gonzalez, a manager at the Crocs store at Tanger. “We’ve been getting a lot of customers, and weekends are remarkably busy. This is our first year, and we don’t know what to expect for the holiday season, but we have a good inventory and are extremely excited about it.”

In addition to ensuring customers see full shelves, retailers have been getting ready for the holidays by decorating for Christmas earlier than ever.

Tanger Outlets along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township was fully decorated for the holidays by Nov. 4 when its Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt began. The center’s holiday craft market was Nov. 12, while the tree lighting ceremony is slated for Saturday.

At Kitchen Kettle, a few Christmas-themed gift tables appeared in early November, a week earlier than the center’s traditional start to the holiday season.

“Some of the people that are visiting now won’t be back before Christmas. You know, this is their trip down to Lancaster, and we won’t see them again,” Rondinelli said.

The early Christmas preparations are appropriate this year because many customers have been looking to wrap up shopping as soon as possible.

“After two years of managing holiday problems such as stockouts and extended delivery times, shoppers are not taking any chances,” according to the 2022 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, which found that 38% of shoppers plan to start earlier this year.

A quarter of the average shoppers’ holiday budget of $1,455 was spent by the end of October, the survey found.

Smoothing out the supply chain

Nearly three years after the empty store shelves that marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the major disruptions in the global supply chain have been smoothed out, leaving stores better prepared for their busy season.

“Consumer perception of supply chain impacts don’t reflect retailers’ anticipation of full inventories and on-time deliveries,” according to the Deloitte survey, which found that 100% of the retail executives surveyed expect to receive holiday inventory on time this year, compared to 57% last year.

For Hush Money Bikes, late summer finally brought a loosening of chronic shortages in the bicycle industry that had previously had customers waiting months for new bikes. The change came in time for the Lancaster city bike shop to get fully stocked before the holiday season.

“For the first time since the pandemic began, manufacturer reps were calling us and trying to unload bikes instead of us trying to get on waitlist for bikes,” said Ted Houser, co-owner of the bike shop at 237 N. Prince St.

Houser said the glut became more pronounced because of retailers electing to take fewer of the bikes they had ordered in a panic when bikes were hard to come by.

Houser said his shop has been able to be more selective about the types of bikes it offers while giving customers an option of selecting a different color for a preferred bike that’s in stock. Previously such special orders could have taken months to arrive but can be in the shop within a week, Houser said.

Hush Money Bikes’ sale this holiday season is a “moving sale” ahead of its relocation to the former Huber’s West End Market building at 501 W. Lemon St., but Houser said well-stocked shelves are a recipe for discounts.

“You will see bike shops doing sales that didn't have to do sales for two years because (the bikes) are there. They're deep in inventory and those bills are coming due. So, I think across the board you’re going to see sales within the bike industry,” House said.

Nevertheless, he said, some still-strained corners of the supply chain continue to impact what’s being sold, noting that spare bike seats have been hard to come by because they use a foam that’s been in high demand in the furniture and auto industries.

At Kitchen Kettle Village, Rondinelli said an expected shortage of turkeys for Thanksgiving prompted her to take a turkey sandwich off the menu at Harvest Cafe menu so more turkey would be available to sell in the food shops.

Yet, Rondinelli said, that’s a more manageable shortage than last year’s scarcity of 1.5-ounce glass jars which severely limited the sale of the mix-and-match jam and jelly six-packs, a popular gift item. To guard against such problems this year, Rondinelli said they stocked up early and heavily on the small glass jars.

“We weren’t going to have that happen again,” she said. “We want it in our warehouse and not in someone else’s.”

Staff writer Enelly Betancourt contributed to this report.