The day before St. Patrick’s Day, restaurateur Josh Funk tried to come to grips with the idea of closing his Annie Bailey’s Irish pub on the eve of its most lucrative day of the year.

But following increasingly alarming reports about COVID-19 spreading in large crowds, Funk made the call to shut down early on March 16, as did a handful of other restaurants here. That afternoon the whole industry was forced to follow suit as Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurant dining rooms closed.

More than a month later, they’re still closed and the 10-year restaurant boom in Lancaster County already seems like a distant memory.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners grapple with how to get through an indefinite shutdown of their main source of revenue.

And even if they manage to emerge from the pandemic intact, the restaurateurs realize they'll be stepping into an uncertain future -- not magically returning to the good old days.

“It’s going to be kind of tough for a lot of restaurants to dig out of this,” said Funk, who is also an owner of Per Diem restaurant at Hotel Rock Lititz and Gravie Kitchen + Commons on the Rock Lititz campus. “It’s not just can you survive the next few weeks, but can you survive the new normal?”

Tough times ahead

Following mass layoffs to cut costs, some restaurants shifted to takeout -- trying to stay connected to customers while generating enough income to save some jobs -- while seeking newly available federal assistance.

But even if some restaurants can figure out how to stay afloat until they can reopen their dining rooms, there’s widespread concern that this crisis will eventually push many over the brink, especially those that were on shaky financial footing already.

“I hope they all make it. I’m rooting for them,” said Tony Carter, a longtime sales representative with George L. Wells Meat Co., a Philadelphia meat supplier with many Lancaster city customers. “But, they’re not going to. All of them won’t make it. That’s reality. They can’t all make it.”

Statewide, some industry officials believe a staggering 30% to 40% of restaurants won’t reopen, said Mick Owens, owner of Mick’s All American Pub, vice president of the Lancaster County Restaurant Association and a Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association board member.

Officially, the PRLA points to a member survey taken a month ago that shows at least 10% going dark permanently.

“The restaurant scene will be devastated when this is over,” said Owens. “But for those that do make it through this, that’s not the end of the problems. Some people will still be hesitant to go out. And there’s going to be a lot of people who don’t have a lot of disposable income left.”

The revival of the restaurant industry “really will depend on how quickly jobs come back and households return to their normal income,” said Naomi Young, director of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

After all, a surge in median household income in Lancaster County during the past decade — rising more than 20% — was a big reason why the number of restaurants here grew so fast at the same time, observed Young.

Crowded city scene

The restaurant industry is an economic force in Lancaster County. The 720 restaurants here — up 18.8% over the past decade — not only employ 14,900 people, according to state statistics, but they are a valuable contributor to the county’s allure as a mecca for visitors as well.

Nowhere is the “foodie” scene more powerful here than Lancaster city. The scene has been repeatedly celebrated by awestruck visiting journalists — including a March rave in Italian Vogue — in part because it has consistently offered customers “a new place” to try out.

But while diners were enjoying all their options, the rapidly growing ranks of eateries were making it tough to keep customers, even before a global pandemic ground business to a halt.

In the last two years, more than a dozen new restaurants debuted in downtown Lancaster, leaving Lancaster city with 193 restaurants offering some kind of seating, city officials said.

“My sense is there were too many restaurants (in Lancaster city),” said Carter. “You can’t walk two feet without finding a restaurant downtown.”

Longtime restaurateur Ed Diller said that competition prompted him to close his Gypsy Kitchen restaurant in the city in December and make plans to open a new restaurant in Columbia.

Diller, the original owner of Jethro’s Restaurant & Bar, said rents have become “crazy expensive” in Lancaster city. Yet he notes city restaurateurs are right now stuck paying those high rents on restaurants that are just as empty as ones with lower rents.

“I’m having trouble imagining how any restaurant will survive,” he said, while quipping about what was already a notoriously tough business: “Having a restaurant is like owning a shoe store where the shoes spoil over the weekend.”

New reality

Ray Hottenstein, the former longtime owner of Greenfield Restaurant and Bar in East Lampeter Township, said it’s going to be hardest for small restaurant owners.

“The (entrepreneurial) spirit will be there, but I’m not sure the business will be there,” said Hottenstein, a past president and board member of the PRLA who sold the Greenfield in 2018.

That’s not the only hurdle they’ll face.

The sudden shutdowns forced restaurants to give away or dispose of much of their valuable food and beverage inventory, Hottenstein said. That means when they can reopen, they’ll have to restock from scratch, like they were launching for the first time.

Hottenstein says he wouldn’t be surprised if reopening restaurants are given some early restrictions, such as state-mandated limits on seating capacity, which would be in addition to any lingering customer concerns.

“Do you think people are going to want to be arm-and-arm at the bar?” he said.

Positive thinking

Despite the obvious and seemingly overwhelming problems, optimism remains among local restaurateurs, stemming both from the unprecedented federal aid now available for small businesses as well as some possible pent-up demand from customers.

“After being locked down and tied down for so long, you’re going to have people wanting to come out,” said Don Murphy, who owns Hinkle’s restaurant in Columbia.

Johnny Roberts, marketing coordinator for Isaac’s, says the closures have spurred the 14-restaurant chain to refine the online ordering and pickup methods, which will serve it well in the future.

Restaurateurs in general are well-suited for coping with the post-pandemic business climate, said Donna Quadri-Felitti, director of Penn State University’s School for Hospitality Management.

“Menus will adapt. Service styles will adapt. Eventually there will be more choices,” she said.

Being in Lancaster County gives restaurateurs several advantages, in the opinion of Quadri-Felitti.

“It’s not in a high-density market,” she said. “It highlights local products with farm-to-table,” plus the county has a sterling reputation for quality and variety. “I think that bodes well for the return of the food scene in Lancaster.”

Changes likely

With COVID-19 ingraining social distancing in the minds of consumers, Quadri-Felitti and other experts believe smorgasbord and family-style restaurants are the kinds of eateries most likely to make adjustments in the post-pandemic environment.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the county’s largest restaurant, is anticipating new expectations and regulations. With 2,000 seats and more than 300 employees, it was serving 1.4 million customers a year prior to COVID-19’s arrival.

“We have room to spread out … ,” said co-owner Linford Weaver. “So we can seat people with proper social distancing between tables and buffets. Worse-case scenario, we may have to limit how many persons we serve per hour.”

At the Eden Resort, which has two restaurants, including a 300-seat Sunday brunch buffet at Arthur’s Terrace, managing partner Steve Sikking believes consumers will insist on modifications.

“I totally expect some sort of additional spacing between tables will be necessary,” he said. “I’m uncertain buffets will be acceptable without some significant changes to the way the food is served.”