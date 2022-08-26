Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, Lancaster County's largest residential real estate brokerage firm, acquired two companies this summer, growing to 36 offices in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

In a deal set to take effect Sept. 19, the Manor Township-based residential real estate firm will acquire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bowen Realty, based in Hagerstown, Maryland, Homesale Realty announced this week. Bowen Realty’s 30 agents will join Homesale Realty’s complement of approximately 1,390 agents.

“As a fellow Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Company, we have had the pleasure of connecting with owner Taylor Bowen and several of his agents over the past few years. They are a single office of about 30 agents who are a great fit for our values and culture. We cannot wait to welcome them into the Homesale family,” Rod Messick, CEO of Homesale Realty, said in a news release.

Bowen said in the news release that agents would be able to take their business to the next level through the technology, tools, program and career development offered at Homesale Realty.

It is Homesale Realty's second acquisition since July.

In July, Homesale Realty, located at 215 S. Centerville Road, Suite B, merged with Hershey-based Brownstone Real Estate Co. and added its offices in Hershey and Lebanon. Brownstone was co-owned by Todd Lechleitner and Scott Campbell.

“After 51 years in business, it was important for us to join a company that combines a similar hometown ideology with the leadership of a top national brand,” the Brownstone co-owners said in a news release. “Homesale Realty has a proven track record that will set our agents up for long-term stability, success, and continued growth.”

RISMedia, a media company in the residential real estate and home services industries, ranks Homesale Realty 67th in the country for sales volume, which in 2021 topped $4.4 billion. Prior to the two acquisitions, Homesale Realty had 1,387 agents and had 15,575 transactions in 2021.

The company also offers services for mortgage, settlement, insurance, property management, warranty, relocation, builder/developer services, career services, and a complete customer care center.