Elvin Stoltzfus, Realtor-auctioneer with Beiler-Campbell Realtors, Quarryville, conducted a private auction May 11 on Meadville Road, Gap. A property sold for $285,000 to Paul and Kathryn Newswanger, of East Earl.

Elvin Stoltzfus, Realtor-auctioneer with Beiler-Campbell Realtors, Quarryville, conducted a public auction May 19 for Levi and Susan Glick at 436 Swamp Road, Morgantown. A two-story, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home with three-car garage and a horse barn on 4-plus acres sold for $440,000 to Conrad Wertz, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 27 for Ben and Barb Stoltzfus at 5186 Dogwood Drive, New Holland. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage, as well as a horse barn, on 0.8 acres sold for $391,000 to Elmer and Lavina King, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 28 for Zachary and Twila Zimmerman,at 180 Fetterville Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom bi-level home with two-car garage on a 0.80-acre lot sold for $305,000 to Marvin Zook, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 28 for the Harland Weaver estate at 646 Lititz Road, Manheim. A one-story rancher with two-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on 2 acres sold for $334,000 to Ervin Stoltzfus, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 29 for Allen Hoover at 163 Culbertson Run Road, Coatesville. A one-story, four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and shop/garage on 2 acres sold for $575,000 to Daniel J. Stoltzfus, of Coatesville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 30 for the Betty Hamilton estate at 3802 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville. A one-story, two-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $350,000 to Mervin Esh, of Gordonville.

Stauffer Auctioneers, of Newmanstown, conducted a public auction of real estate May 9 for Violet Noll on Chestnut Street in Lititz. A 24-acre parcel of land sold for $635,000 to Raymond Lantz, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 1 for Ella S. Sensenig at 17 Landis Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.38-acre lot sold for $195,000 to Pauline Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 1 for Clifford L. and Marlene B. Fox at 45 W. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A one-story, four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.5 acres sold for $250,000 to MH Property Holding LLC, of Ephrata.