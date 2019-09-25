Aaron E. Martin Auction Service, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction Sept. 14 for Lois Brubaker at 1137 W. Main St., Ephrata. Several items and prices included: 1988 Chevy 1500 pickup with snow plow, $1,350; two enclosed trailers, $800 and $450; a wire feed welder, $115; a set of sleigh bells, $105; two cast-iron boot scraper dogs, $185; an oak table and chairs, $150; and a Brunnerville water trough, $130.
Aaron E. Martin Auction Service, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 12 for Sherry Whitcraft at 1132 Joann Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher sold for $186,000 to Glen Mellinger, of Ephrata. Also sold was a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta for $5,900.
Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 17 for Amos P. and Miriam S. King at 6247 Main St., Honey Brook. A three-bedroom rancher with finished basement and two-car garage and a steel building with horse stalls, sold for $310,000 to Sam and Ada Kauffman.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 17 for Matthew Ulrich at 356 Brown Road, Nottingham. A two-story, three-bedroom dwelling with three-car garage on 6.14 acres sold for $405,000 to Josiah and Ellen King, of Lancaster.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 19 for Lamar N. and Nancy H. Zimmerman at 191 E. Church St., Stevens. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling sold for $145,000 to David Witmer, of Stevens.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 19 for Roberta Brandt at 2125 Brockton Road. A three-bedroom, bi-level house with one-car garage sold for $210,000 to Ashraf Ibrahim, of Lancaster.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 20 for Alan and Robin Mast at 231 Wolf Rock Road, Paradise. A two-story, three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on 2.1 acres sold for $500,000 to Benjamin Stoltzfus, of Quarryville.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 20 for Jean Leininger at 239 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with garage/shop with apartment and shop/barn on 3.7 acres, along with lawn and shop equipment, boat and copper kettle, sold for $375,000 to Thomas and Christine Zorbaugh, of Lebanon.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 21 for Pauline Newswanger at 920 High St. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage sold for $237,000 to Lester and Deb Weaver, of Ephrata.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 23 for the Gloria E. Ferguson estate at 6371 Jackson Drive, East Petersburg. A three-bedroom Cape Cod house sold for $166,000 to David Bomberger, of Lititz.