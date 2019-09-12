Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for John and Emma King at 2493 Pinch Road, Manheim: Sept. 5. A 2½-story farm dwelling with two-car garage, a dog kennel, a bank barn, three horse stalls and a shop/office on 7.5 acres sold for $400,000 to Dan Bender, of Lititz.
Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a sale of real estate for Omar E. and Becky Fisher at 151 Buckwalter Road, Aug. 20. A five-bedroom, 1½-story house along with a barn/shop sold for $176,000 to Scott Wiglesworth.
Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a sale of real estate for David and Esther Esh at 700 Georgetown Road, Ronks, Sept. 4. A three-bedroom, two-story house along with a framed barn with lean-to, chicken shed, garden shed and shop/dog shed sold for $415,000 to Christ Petersheim.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Jordan B. and Shirleen R. Weaver at 613 Mohns Hill Road, Sinking Spring, Sept. 5. A three-bedroom, two-story farmhouse with detached two-car and three-car garages on 2.81 acres sold for $255,000 to Dylan Martin, of East Earl.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate for John Andrew, Nathan, and Mahlon and Sally Lapp at 1060 Sheep Hill Road, New Holland, Sept. 5. A five-bedroom, two-bath house, a shop with offices and loading docks and a two-story barn with horse stalls and a garage area on 3.4 acres sold for $640,000 to Benuel Stoltzfus, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for Randall and Judith Martin at 1817 Brunnerville Road, Lititz, Sept. 6. A split-level, three-bedroom dwelling with garage on 0.4 acres sold for $222,000 to Daniel L. Martin, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Edwin W. Speckman Sr. estate at 13 Meadowlark Drive, Stevens, Sept. 9. A three-bedroom bi-level home sold for $165,000 to David Bomberger, of Lititz.