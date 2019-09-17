Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 385 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: “Annals of Conestoga Valley” book, $675; a Birch-O-Drink dispenser, $280; a Cowden & Wilcox jug, $230; a sterling plate, $380; an apple butter kettle, $220; a brown leather sofa, $320; a two-piece oak bedroom set, $330; and a cherry Stickley king-size bed, $350.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 28 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 356 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a cast-iron griddle, $325; a Breininger redware lion, $325; an 1884 painted box, $350; a folk art painting, $560; a large caliper, $400; an antique oak barrister bookcase, $260; an oak 48-drawer stacked cabinet, $900; a four-piece bedroom set, $400; and a leather love seat, $400.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Sept. 4 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 352 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Sensenig propeller, $325; a marble safety hatchet, $350; eight Remington knives, $310; three Remington knives, $270; a box of car emblems and parts, $230; a Roseville umbrella stand, $260; a Hamilton & Jones 3-gallon crock, $290; a German key-wound car, $240; a small wallpaper box, $270; and a four-piece maple bedroom set, $440.