Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 29 for Michael N. and Andrea N. Martin at 214 E. Spruce St., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher on 0.34 acres sold for $440,000 to David Raker, of Allentown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 29 for Daniel P. and Judith A. Gluck at 1365 Swamp Bridge Road, Stevens. A 13-acre farmette with barn, shop and garage sold for $810,000 to Elam Lapp, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 30 for Curvin Z. Zimmerman at 726 Stonecrest Road, New Holland. A five-bedroom Colonial with attached two-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on 1.3 acres sold for $540,000 to Jacob Ebersol, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 30 for Big Game Properties LLC on South Eagle Valley Road, Port Matilda. A 235-acre parcel sold for $840,000 to Anita Duey, of Tyrone.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 30 for Christ Community Church of Reading at 566 Mohns Hill Road, Reading. Two houses and a garage on 17.7 acres sold for $1,010,000 to Matsuk Holdings LLC, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 31 for Michael M. and Peg S. Nolt at 1398 Pleasantville Road, Ephrata. A five-bedroom farmhouse, equipment buildings, broiler house and beef barn on 102 acres sold for $4,896,000 to Lamar Weaver, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate of two parcels of land in Warfordsburg on Sept. 2. A 178.9-acre parcel along Buck Valley Road sold for $395,000 to Mathew Wood of Hancock, Maryland. A 167.2-acre parcel along Black Oak Road sold for $315,000 to James Arnold, of Catonsville, Maryland.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 2 for Elias and Sarah Beiler at 757 Maple Grove Road, New Holland. A seven-bedroom house with barn, shop and sheds on 1.8 acres along with personal property sold for $693,000 to Linford Leid.