Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 12 for H&H Investments at 2058 Main St., Rothsville. A 0.96-acre building lot sold for $275,625 to Mike Garman, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 13 for the Dawn Hoover estate at 45 Midway Farms Lane, Lancaster. A three-bedroom, three-bath condominium sold for $392,000 to Dan and Karyn Heichel, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 15 for Esther S. Shirk at 760 Hempfield Hill Road, Columbia. A four-bedroom house with attached garage sold for $315,000 to Rodney Gingrich, of Silver Spring.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 20 for Bryan and Kimberly Jenkins at 471 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster. A four-bedroom home with attached two-car garage on a 0.30-acre lot sold for $310,000 to Benjamin Fisher, of Lancaster.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 17 for David and Marjorie Petkosh at 152 Pencroft Drive North, Holtwood. A four-bedroom, two-bath house with detached three-car garage and sheds on 0.64 acres sold for $270,000 to John and Esther King.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 20 for Elmer Dienner at 245 Queen Road, Gordonville. A five-bedroom, two-bath house along with barns and sheds on 1.5 acres sold for $590,000 to Jesse Esh.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 22 for Glenn Z. and Loreen B. Martin at 334 Linden Grove Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom home with detached three-bay garage on a 0.48-acre lot sold for $430,000 to Melvin and Ellen Stauffer, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for Charles and Dolly White at 468 S. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 0.55 acres sold for $392,000 to Calvin Groff, of Bird-in-Hand.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for the John M. Martin estate at 1292 Horning Road, Denver. A three-bedroom home with attached two-car garage on a 0.45-acre lot sold for $236,000 to Michael and Lydia Leid.