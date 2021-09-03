Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 4 for Jason F. Miller at 328 Wissler Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom dwelling with bank barn sold for $300,000 to Mark Miller, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of two properties Aug. 24 for Jill Benson. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and detached three-car garage, pool and warehouse/shop building on 4.2 acres at 878 Mount Zion Road, Narvon, sold for $925,000 to Alvin and Marian Yoder, of Gordonville. A 5.8-acre tract along Mount Zion Road, Narvon, sold for $300,000 to Josh and Sherry Stauffer, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 9 for Michael and Cynthia Stoltzfus at 132 Maple Drive, New Holland. A four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home on 0.59 acres sold for $365,000 to Keith Lantz, of Intercourse.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 19 for Warren and Esther Mae Burkholder at 32 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.6 acres sold for $275,000 to Gerald and Debra Nolt, of Stevens.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 25 for the Jed K. Eshelman estate at 193 Ridge Ave., Ephrata. A dwelling with detached one-car garage sold for $175,000 to Andrew and Janice Ebersole, of Leola.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 26 for the Robert King estate at 206 Spruce St., Middletown. A one-story, three-bedroom house with detached garage sold for $130,000 to Mike Richards, of Middletown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 26 for William and Joann Cross at 1561 E. Newport Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with barn and shop/garage on 1.6 acres sold for $290,000 to James Zimmerman, of Leola.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 27 for Richard and Elaine Sauder at 115 N. Peartown Road, Reinholds. A farmhouse with three-car garage, bank barn, heifer barns and silos on 154.7 acres sold for $3,649,800 to Ivan and Kimberly Hoover, of Myerstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 28 for Myron G. and Martha Ann Newswanger at 1284 Sheep Hill Road, East Earl. A four-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling with truck garage on 0.70 acres sold for $350,000 to Richie Newswanger, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 28 for Gerald W. and Beverly A. Wert at 1251 Reading Road, Denver. A three-unit investment property on 0.4 acres sold for $385,000 to Michael and Christine Good, of Denver.