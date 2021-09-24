Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 2 for Lawrence W. and Jane N. Martin at 1490 Reading Road, Mohnton. A four-bedroom house along with shop/barn/equipment shed on 32.5 acres sold for $775,000 to Earl and Rosene Zimmerman. In addition, a 13.85-acre tract sold for $370,000 to Galen Wise.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 16 for Henry Z. and Kaci M. Fisher at 15 S. Soudersburg Road, Ronks. A three-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling on a 0.27-acre lot sold for $240,000 to David Esh, of Intercourse.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 16 for Patricia J. Derr at 451 Beagle Road, Myerstown. A modular dwelling on 1.08 acres sold for $172,000 to Jonas and Emma Peachey, of Lebanon.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 18 for Merritt and Katcha Neale at 2405 Mill Road, Elizabethtown. A three-bedroom dwelling with two-bedroom secondary dwelling and outbuildings on 39 acres sold for $840,000 to Adam and Rosalind Deluca-Womack, of Phoenix.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of antiques and farm equipment Sept. 18 at 22135 Path Valley Road, Doylesburg. Several items and prices included: a 298 Massey Ferguson tractor, $5,700; a John Deere 310-A DSL backhoe, $5,000; a New Holland 326 baler with kicker, $4,800; a 10- by 24-foot run-in shed, $3,100; historic disassembled marked cabin timbers, $5,200; a Farmall 200 tractor, $1,400; an 18-foot hay rack wagon, $1,500; an antique wall clock, $500; a Titan crossbow, $375; a Marlin .22-caliber rifle with octagon barrel, $325; walnut lumber, $1,000; and a 6- by 10-foot utility trailer.