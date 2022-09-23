Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for Javan M. and Alissa Z. Martin at 152 Boulder Hill Road, Mohnton. A five-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on 6.6 acres sold for $727,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stoltzfus, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 8 for E&M Associates LLC at 376 Mountville Road, Lebanon. A shop and three-car garage on 20.6 acres sold for $525,000 to Bryan Morgan, of Jonestown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 8 for E&M Associates LLC at 2085 State Route 72, Lebanon. A two-bedroom house and garage on 0.3 acres sold for $69,000 to Bill Bearing, of Jonestown.

Reist Auctioneers, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 12 for Mr. and Mrs. Keith Brookmyer at 611 Valley Road, Lancaster. A three-bedroom, 1.5-bath rancher with garage and shed on 0.34 acres sold for $285,000.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 13 for Timothy Rohrer at 1230 Seglock Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on 2.3 acres sold for $510,000 to Patrick and Kirsten Rehm, of Ephrata.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 14 for Jacob Y. and Mary Smucker at 3166 White Oak Road, Quarryville. A five-bedroom house with garage and barns with kennel on 2.6 acres sold for $525,000 to Amos Jr. and Esther Smucker.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 16 for the Jo Ann Kidwell estate at 2471 W. College Ave., State College. A three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage on a 0.40-acre lot sold for $276,000 to Lisa Ryan, of State College.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 17 for Irene M. and the late David Ray Martin at 800 Summit Circle, Lititz. A four-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with attached one-car garage on a 2-acre tract sold for $340,000 to Zachary and Megan Fox, of Ephrata.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Sept. 6 of a collection of baseball cards in Lancaster. Several items and prices included: 1955 Topps Snider and Killebrew baseball cards, $260; 1960 Topps Willie McCovey card, $105; nine Topps 1956 baseball cards, $80; 1955 Topps Al Kaline and Joe Collins baseball cards, $65; three Topps 1955 baseball cards, $47; 22 1955 Bowman common baseball cards, $80; Slaughter and Johnson 1959 Topps baseball cards, $30; 1956 Topps Larsen and Ford baseball cards, $26; 1956 Topps Feller and Howard baseball cards, $70; and 1960 Topps H. Killebrew baseball card, $38.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Sept. 6 of jewelry, watches, tools, household items and more in Lancaster. Several items and prices included: Transformers Jetfire toy, $235; 10-karat gold ring, $75; eight sterling silver Wallace Silversmiths medallions, $211; 14-karat gold necklaces and earrings, $145; two 14-karat gold ladies vintage Hamilton watches, $160; two 10-karat gold rings, $96; 14-karat gold jewelry, $100; 18-karat gold necklace, $125; 10-karat gold jewelry, $360; 14-karat gold-filled Hamilton pocket watch and chain, $105; Toro 13-38 XL lawn tractor, $190; and 16-inch Stihl gas chainsaw and more, $75.