Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Aug. 19. Several items and prices included: an Indian Chief weathervane, $350; a tray of milk bottles, $400; a tray of Christmas ornaments, $220; a cherry king-size bed, $375; a cherry Shaker-style cupboard, $350; a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $475; a large oak butcher block, $725; a brown leather recliner, $220; a General Electric refrigerator, $1,150; and a General Electric Profile stove, $825.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Aug. 26. Several items and prices included: a Fenton opalescent epergne, $280; a mahogany tea caddy, $230; brass sleigh bells, $390; a bag of assorted jewelry, $350; a five-piece mahogany bedroom set, $925; a Depression-era dining room set, $280; a four-piece pine bedroom set, $290; an 11-piece cherry dining room set, $600; two oak barrister bookcases, $370 and $310; a white painted corner cupboard, $260; and a two-piece oak bedroom set, $210.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Aug. 27. Several items and prices included: an 1853 No Arrows half dime, $725; a Peace dollar set, $725; a 1926 $2.50 gold piece, $525; a partial Indian cent book, $525; $40 face value silver quarters, $775; $45 face value silver quarters, $825; a 1999 half-ounce gold piece, $975; a 2000 half-ounce gold piece, $975; a 1987 half-ounce gold piece, $1,000; a 2013-W Reverse proof gold, $2,000; and a 2015-W High Relief gold piece, $2,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Sept 2. Several items and prices included: a mechanical bank, $220; an American Flyer train set, $320; a vintage Orvis fly rod, $410; a set of Noritake china, $210; a large bronze dragon urn on a stand, $675; a silver art nouveau dish, $300; a yellow-painted washstand, $900; a cherry office set, $450; a nine-piece cherry dining room set, $1,350; a pair of cherry end tables, $280; a four-piece. Kincaid bedroom set, $420; a four-piece midcentury bedroom set, $1,050; a midcentury dining room set, $500; and a carved Victorian sideboard, $600.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Sept 9. Several items and prices included: “Birds of America” silver bars, $450; a vintage surf board, $400; a music box with discs, $500; a gold Kugel ornament, $1,100; a cut class table lamp, $280; a pink and white quilt, $300; a bag of 14K gold jewelry, $450; two 14K gold rings, $450; two 10K gold rings, $350 and $260; a five-piece cherry dinette set, $320; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,000; a cherry day bed and bedding, $310; a barrister bookcase, $550.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, toys and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Sept 12. Several items and prices included: a Flash Gordon pinball game, $1,150; an Aztec pinball game, $675; a tray of jewelry, $525; four Singer Featherweight sewing machines, $260, $260, $230 and $220; a large propeller, $220; a Hubley iron racer, $250; Hubley cast-iron card holders, $350; a tray of watch fobs, $200; and an Oliver tractor with implements, $200.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for Erma and Walt Zimmerman at 515 E. Front St., Lititz, Sept. 10. A two-bedroom ranch house with one-car garage sold for $220,000 to Harold and Carol Hess, of Willow Street.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for N. Lamar and Marion Hahn at 342 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, Sept. 12. A five-bedroom, restored, 1800s sandstone farmhouse with detached two-car garage and bank barn on 11.7 acres sold for $965,000 to Ryan and Lois Miller, of Bowmansville.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate for Stephen R. and Rachel Glick at 208 Cedar Lane, Leola, Sept. 5 A five-bedroom, two-story house along with 1 1/2-story barn, detached garage/shop and garden shed on 1.5 acres sold for $307,000 to Eli and Barbie Glick.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for J. Hershey Myer at 1260 Route 419, Womelsdorf, Sept. 12. Personal property was also sold. A three-bedroom house with attached garage was sold for $151,000 to Kenneth Kieback, of Robesonia. Several other items and prices included: Christopher Sauer 1763 German Bible, $3,100; Snapper Zero Turn mower, $2,200; upright freezer, $560; hand-crafted Groff trolley, $525; modern grandmother’s clock, $400; red paint blanket chest, $375; Penn deeds, $300-$375 each; and quilts, $170-$360 each.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Donald G. and Sally A. Steffy at 107 Hummer Road, Ephrata, Sept. 14. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage on 0.34 acres sold for $242,000 to Wesley Holloway of Denver.