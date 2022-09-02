Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Aug. 20 for Robert C. and Nancy L. Diem at 1527 Briertown Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom rancher with detached three-bay garage on 5.6 acres sold for $860,000 to Alvin J. and Kate F. Beiler, of Gordonville. Several items and prices of personal property include: a .22-caliber Winchester model 90 rifle, $1,000; .22-caliber Winchester model 52 rifle with scope, $1,700; .22-caliber Winchester model 61 rifle, $825; 12-gauge Winchester super with red dot scope, $1,425; Cannon gun safe, $900; Land Pride roto-beater, $1,650; 14-by-32-foot vinyl-sided shed, $9,000; Huskee log splitter, $1,100; 14-foot dual-axle trailer, $1,200; 16 10-ounce .999 silver bars, $270 to $315 each; 209-pound English anvil, $575; and stake anvil table and tooling, $1,065.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 23 for Benuel and Lillian Riehl at 2875 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom rancher along with two shop/garages on 0.75 acres sold for $315,000 to David and Rachel Riehl, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 23 for Benuel and Lillian Riehl at 2905 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with bank barn/garage/shop, horse barn and dog kennel on 1.5 acres sold for $390,000 to Elam Fisher, of Honey Brook.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of gold and silver coins Aug. 25 for the John J. Nolt estate at Blue Ball Fire Hall, 4305 Division Highway, East Earl. Several items and prices included: 2010 four-piece gold set, $4,700; 2008 1/2-ounce gold buffalo, $1,050; 1904 $20 gold double eagle, $2,300; 1991 1/10-ounce gold eagle, $525; 1894 Morgan dollar, $1,150; 2016 1/10-ounce gold dime, $450; 1928 silver peace dollar, $335; 41 1-ounce silver eagles, $1,394; two 1953 mint set, $210; 20 silver rounds, $520; and Franklin half dollar book, $490.