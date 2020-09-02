Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles and household goods Aug. 1 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: a bag of 10K gold jewelry, $600; a Tru Scale U.S. mail truck, $475; a Lionel 203 train set, $400; a Smith Miller Allied Van Line truck, $850; a Smith Miller Lyon Van Lines truck, $975; two flats of Santa letters, $350; a battery-operated motorcycle rider, $825; a Lehman Duo rabbit and rooster wind-up toy, $575; two Smith Miller Texaco stake body trucks, $275 and $230; and a Lionel passenger train set, $260.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 5 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Rupp and Cocalico Dairy bottles, $425; a Lehman “Adam” bag wagon toy, $525; a Strauss Santee Claus toy, $700; a Flash Gordon rocket toy, $350; a 1964 Hess truck with box, $475; a set of Flow Blue Torraine china, $600; three-piece, 14K gold jewelry, $825; four-piece 10K gold jewelry, $525; a gold necklace, $425; four 14K gold rings, $625; five 14K gold rings, $700; two gold necklaces, $525; two bags 14K gold jewelry, $1,550 and $800; a Samsung refrigerator, $650; a John Deere garden tractor, $425; and a 2013 Chevy Equinox, $9,200.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency Aug 6 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: an 1805 half dollar, $1,750; an 1830 half dollar, $700; a 1926 $2 1/2 gold piece, $600; an 1864-L penny, $600; an 1870 penny, $450; 10 1902-0 silver dollars, $350; a binder of silver dimes, $600; and $32 face value silver quarters and half dollars, $675.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 12 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: a Smith Miller stake body truck, $400; a blue petticoat, $300; a fish trade sign, $725; a group of dairy bottles, $400; a large patchwork quilt, $1,900; a set of Old Ivory dishes, $390; a set of sterling flatware, $1,100; a large wooden rooster, $270; an eight-piece dining room set, $600; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $700; two Giant 24-speed bikes, $290 each; and a Belmont trailer, $2,600.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of the Jim and Nan Tshudy estate Aug. 15 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: a pre-1800s rare remedies book, $3,600; two hand-written document books, $700; 11 various German books, $325; Hagy store ledgers, $260; two trays of glass-plate negatives, $375 each; a 1747 Basel Bible, $450; a 1798 Basel Bible, $400; a salesman sample book, $325; an 1890 Philadelphia Bible, $525; and two boxes of diaries, $325.