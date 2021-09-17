Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Sept. 11 for the Edward G. Finefrock Sr. estate at 187 Tabor Road, New Holland. A two-bedroom dwelling and garage/shop sold for $520,000 to Benjamin M. Kauffman, of New Holland. Several other items and prices included: a 1971 Chevy four-wheel-drive custom/10 pickup truck, $3,750; a 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck, $3,600; a 1978 Chevy Malibu wagon, $2,200; a 1970 Yamaha 175cc motorcycle, $950; a 1953 Allis-Chalmers BN tractor, $1,000; and a Brooklyn, N.Y., anvil, $350.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 27 for David L. and Amanda J. Degler at 22 Powder Mill Road, Bernville. A four-bedroom farmhouse, a four-car garage and mobile home on 28.6 acres sold for $740,000 to Samuel and Susan Stolzfus, of White Horse.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 7 for RSB Real Estate LLC at 2175 New Holland Pike. A two-bedroom split-level home with one-car garage and detached two-car garage on 0.70 acres sold for $255,000 to Dr. Perry Argires, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 8 for Richard L. and Linda L. Sweigart at 1110 W. Swartzville Road, Reinholds. A three-bay auto garage and auto sales lot on 0.60 acres sold for $347,000 to Randy Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 9 for M. Glenn and June M. Horst at 3172 Irishtown Road, Gordonville. A four-bedroom home with detached three-car garage on 1 acre sold for $440,000 to Elmer King, of Gordonville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 9 for Benjamin and Ruth Stoltzfus at 301 S. 10th St., Akron. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with one-car garage sold for $222,500 to Austin Gehman, of Akron.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 9 for Michael and Helen Dabbs at 446 Hill Road, Denver. A one-story dwelling, and office/store, recreation hall, restrooms/showers, a two-car garage and shop/equipment building on 18.5 acres sold for $1,985,000 to Galen Martin, of Myerstown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 10 for John Chamberlin and Corinne Orfanella at 1121 Letort Road, Conestoga. A custom home and large shop/garage building on 29.294 acres sold for $1,470,000 to Tim Barley, of Conestoga.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of two parcels of real estate Sept. 11 at 731 Rockville Road in Belleville. Parcel one, 55 acres of woodland with a cabin, sold for $386,000 to Samuel Swarey, of Belleville. The sellers were Alta Miller, Marti Francis and Wilma Kanagy. Parcel two, 22 acres of woodland, sold for $128,000 to Daniel Peachey, of Belleville. The seller was Allen Peachey.