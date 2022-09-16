Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 27 for Esther N. Nolt at 16 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1.1 acres sold for $450,000 to Alex and Heather Weaver, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 27 for Esther N. Nolt along East Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A 0.4-acre lot with barn and sheds sold for $152,000 to Alex and Heather Weaver, of Ephrata.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 30 for David and Dorothy Fisher at 45 Martin Road, Myerstown. A four-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage, barn and shed on 1 acre sold for $277,000 to Zachary Martin.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal items Sept. 6 for Ruth Ann and Michael Beiler at 160 N. Ronks Road, Ronks. A four-bedroom house with second-floor apartment as well as shop/garage sold for $536,000 to Stephen and Sarah Beiler.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 10 for the Margaret Wyble estate at 606 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.34-acre lot sold for $300,000 to Edgar and Naomi Sensenig, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 10 for Melvin and Annie Gehman at 876 Fivepointville Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom house along with barn/shop/garage on 1.5 acres sold for $325,000 to Leon and Elva Mae Martin.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale Sept. 10 for Ned and the late Gwen Foltz at Reinholds Banquet Hall, Reinhold. Several items and prices included: red paint Dutch cupboard, $3,740; grain painted shelf, $908; blue paint canning table, $880; primitive scalding trough table, $633; canning cupboard $440; red paint bucket bench, $413; Mears Southern pottery jug, $396; Peru religious shadow box, $363; painted hex design circular table, $358; 12-gallon crock with lid, $341; carved Father Christmas WJG, $341; Foltz pottery hooked welcome rug, $341; and Grace Hewell Southern jug, $330.