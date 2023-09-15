Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for Gerald O. and Joanne Phillips at 295 S. Reamstown Road, Ephrata. A dwelling with second-floor apartment and garage/workshop sold for $355,000 to Melvin Hoover, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 31 for David and Ruth Anne Smucker at 1007 Peters Road, Kinzers. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and barn/shop/garage on 1.3 acres sold for $685,000 to Reuben and Linda Stoltzfus, of Leola.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 1 for Samuel and Joann Gehr at 2492 Hills Creek Road, Wellsboro. A four-bedroom rancher with three-car garage on 123 acres sold for $885,600 to Daniel and Sadie Esh, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 5 for Barbara and Shirley Kauffman at 385 Creek Road, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.44 acres sold for $234,000 to Adam Zimmerman, of Bethel.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 5 for Philip R. and Cheri Sauder at 1601 Main St., East Earl. A four-bedroom dwelling with detached barn/garage on 0.75 acres sold for $277,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Zook, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 7 for Loretta J. Keller at Keneagy Hill Road, Paradise. A rustic cabin on 3.20 acres sold for $430,000 to David Stoltzfus, of Bird-in-Hand.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 9 for Abner and Sarah Beiler at 370 Newport Road, Ronks. A five-bedroom house along with barn/shop and sheds on 0.75 acres sold for $510,000 to David and Mary King.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 11 for Linda D. Nauman at 49 Cedar Ave., Brownstown. A four-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling with one-car garage on 0.29 acres sold for $307,000 to Bill and Janet Shumate, of Brownstown.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Sept. 11 for Donald and Marian Groff at 804 Sue Drive, Lititz. A three-bedroom rancher-style house with attached garage sold for $365,000 to Samuel and Emily Martin, of Lancaster. Several other items and prices included: 2002 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado pickup, $16,200; 2003 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, $4,200; Ariens zero-turn mower, $950; Moses Horning cherry dining room suite, $550; and Moosehead maple bedroom suite, $300.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Sept. 6 in Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an International Cub Cadet tractor, $310; a tumbling block quilt, $230; three pieces of 14-karat gold jewelry, $375; a Heckers Flour clock, $210; a history of Lancaster County book, $420; a large flour tin, $220; a double wash tub, $220; an antique painted store counter, $800; a four-piece Stickley cherry bedroom set, $3,500; a double-lid wood chest, $230; a set of cherry chairs, $325; and a Royal Copenhagen vase, $230.