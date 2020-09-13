Miller & Siegrist Auctioneers LLC, of Mount Joy, conducted a public sale for the Butch Rineer Estate at 219 Stonemill Drive, Elizabethtown, Aug. 29. Several items and prices included: a Luger 9 mm, $1,200; an Anschutz 141M 22 Mag, $700; a Mauser BYF43 8 mm, $775; a Remington 541-T 22 long rifle, $650; a CZ Huglu 28-gauge double barrel shotgun, $650; an Alex Hoyer custom gun, $1,550; two Sid Goodling custom guns, $1,000 and $1,350; and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, $3,500.

Horning Farm Agency Inc., of Morgantown, conducted a public auction of real estate for Jesse Stoltzfus at 2821 Division Highway, New Holland, Aug. 11. A recently renovated three-bedroom farmhouse with a three-car detached garage on a 1/3-acre lot sold for $165,000 to Giuseppe Donofrio.

Horning Farm Agency Inc., of Morgantown, conducted a public auction of real estate and personal property for Craig and Mary Day at 86 Bricker Road, Bernville, Aug. 15. A three-bedroom ranch house on 4.53 acres sold for $400,000 to Kimberly Blatt.

Horning Farm Agency Inc., of Morgantown, conducted a public auction of real estate and farm equipment for the estate of Martin Eberly at 145 Fairmont Road, Ephrata, Aug. 17. A 72-acre steer farm with multiple outbuildings sold for $3.4 million to Ervin Zimmerman.

Miller & Siegrist Auctioneers LLC, of Mount Joy, conducted a public sale of real estate for Doris Miller at 2255 New Holland Pike, Aug. 17. A three-bedroom home with studio apartment on 1 acre sold for $265,000 to Daniel B. King, of Bird-in-Hand.

Miller & Siegrist Auctioneers LLC of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for Donald and Miriam Hershey at 166 Silver Mine Road, Conestoga, Aug. 22. A two-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.72 acres sold for $160,000 to George Osman Jr., of Lancaster.

Horst Auctioneers of Ephrata, conducted a public auction of real estate for the Martha D. Stoner estate at 1356 Main St., Akron, Aug. 29. A 2 1/2-story dwelling with two-car garage along with bank barn with attached chicken house on 5.94 acres sold for $450,000 to Joe King of Ephrata.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Arlene J. May estate at 699 Sue Drive, Lititz, Aug. 29. A three-bedroom, bilevel house with garage was sold for $299,000 to John S. Lapp, of East Earl. Also, a brick, two-bedroom ranch house with one-car garage at 9 Loop Road, Lititz, was sold for $275,000 to Lynwood Myers, of Lititz. And a one-story masonry building used for storage at 11 Loop Road, Lititz, sold for $160,000 to James III and Kimberly May, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Services, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Elam S. Stoltzfus at 525 Furnace Road, Quarryville: Sept. 1. A 2 1/2-story, five-bedroom house along with horse barn on 0.9 acres sold for $354,000 to John and Linda Fisher.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Titus L. Sensenig at 154 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver, Sept. 3. A three-bedroom rancher with in-law suite, two two-bedroom cottages, a three-bedroom modular and three-bedroom mobile home, all on a 4.35-acre tract, sold for $725,000 to Ted Cundiff/Heartland Enterprise LLC, of New Holland.