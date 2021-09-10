Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of guns and gun accessories July 31 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Browning Arms .410 shotgun, $3,800; a Colt Anaconda .44 revolver, $2,850; a Marlin .30-30 rifle, $1,000; a Ruger .45-70 rifle, $1,050; a Colt .22-caliber rifle, $1,600; a Winchester .32 rifle, $1,200; a Winchester .243 rifle, $1,200; a J.P. Sauer 12-gauge shotgun, $1,050; a Mauser Luger 9mm pistol, $1,100; a DMW 9mm pistol, $1,550; a US Trenton musket, $1,050; an H. Lehman percussion rifle, $1,700; two fly rods, $1,800; and a Samurai sword, $3,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools Aug. 11 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: trade advertising pins, $350; a 14-karat men’s ring, $475; an Edison cylinder record player, $650; an MTH Hobby transformer and two cars, $320; a sterling flatware set, $700; a large set of Adams Lancaster pattern china, $700; an antique table lamp with painted shade, $625; a Garage Tires sign, $700; a decorated milk can, $340; a four-piece oak bedroom set, $625; a Henkel Harris corner cupboard, $400; a four-piece maple bedroom set, $650; an Allis-Chalmers tractor and front-end loader, $2,750; and a Simplicity lawn tractor, $2,900.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Big Bud 740 tractor, $1,800; a Big Bud Montana tractor, $1,600; five die-cast trucks, $390; an early typewriter, $300; three boxes of records, $300; two boxes MAD magazines, $340; three “Star Wars” figures, $575; and two Charlie Messner trucks, $210.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Aug. 25 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a case of red line Hot Wheels, $1,000; a Singer Featherweight sewing machine, $330; a tin embossed flask, $975; a flower basket butter print, $325; an Enterprise coffee mill, $625; a Lionel passenger set, $300; a Norton decorated-bird crock, $330; two wristwatches, $600; an oriental painted cabinet, $400; a cherry desk, $360; a cherry dining room suite, $1,750; a cherry bedroom set, $600; and a set of Drew Lausch Windsor chairs, $440.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 31 for John and Annie Fisher at 3467 Harvest Drive, Gordonville. A four-bedroom Cape Cod house along with two-story barn and sheds on 0.86 acres sold for $464,000 to Gideon Fisher Jr.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 2 for Karen Y. Martin at 1505 Main St., East Earl. A two-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage on a 0.54-acre lot sold for $290,000 to Arlan Zook, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 3 for Paul A. III and Mabel F. Degler at 53 Bear Trail Lane, Wellsboro. A seven-bedroom cabin on 3.9 acres sold for $181,000 to E. Merlin and Christine Holt, of Denver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 4 for Gerald W. and Lydia Griffith at 687 Meeting House Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom Spanish Tudor-style dwelling with detached three-car garage on 6.7 acres sold for $500,000 to John K. Stoltzfus, of New Holland.