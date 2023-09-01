Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 17 for Ella M. Martin at 262 Turtle Hill Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 2.84 acres sold for $780,000 to Amos and Barbara Stoltzfus, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 18 for Omar F. and Barbara E. King at 230 Old Wilmington Road, Coatesville. A four-bedroom rancher on 1 acre sold for $307,000 to David Stoltzfus, of Parkesburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 22 for Doris L. Carter at 274 Sprecher Road, Lancaster. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.42 acres sold for $325,000 to Duane and Laura Stoner, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 22 for Gail A. Langley at 86 Hill Road, Kirkwood.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 23 for Clyde S. and Stacy S. Auker at 820 Center Church Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom house with attached two-car garage and shed on 0.78 acres sold for $430,000 to John and Mary Siegle, of Mohnton.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for Dale R. and Vickie Zimmerman at 14 S. Fourth St., Akron. A three-bedroom split-level house with garage on 0.38 acres plus an adjoining 0.57-acre building lot sold for $420,000 to Lloyd Esh, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers, of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for William Sheely at 267 Cook Road, Delta. A 7-acre tract of land sold for $275,000 to Benjamin and Lydia Petersheim, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for Aaron and Katie Fisher at 1366 Airport Road, Coatesville. A three-bedroom rancher on 5 acres sold for $560,000 to Henry Esch Jr., of Coatesville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 25 for Diamond Dave Properties LLC at 5125 Primrose Lane, New Holland. A log, four-bedroom Cape Cod with two-car garage and shed on 1 acre sold for $455,000 to Mervin Stoltzfus, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 26 for Leroy M. and Rachel Z. Martin at 620 Sawmill Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom rancher and detached two-car garage on 1.20 acres sold for $434,000 to Paul King, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 26 for Leonard and Rhoda Sauder at 848-A Mount Zion Road, Lebanon. A mobile home with one-car garage and shop/garage on 10.5 acres sold for $455,000 to Matthew Zimmerman, of Newmanstown.