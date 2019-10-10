Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society conducted a public auction of rare and used books Sept. 13. Several items and prices included “Hess Genealogy: The Descendants of 1717 Immigrants Hans & Magdalena Hess,” $205; “The Wenger Book” by Samuel Wenger, $205; “A Branch of the Zimmerman Offspring of Glause Zimmerman,” $150; a 151-volume set of “Pennsylvania Mennonite Heritage,” $150; “Annals of the Conestoga Valley,” $650; “The Earth is the Lord’s” by John Ruth, $275; a five-volume set of “The Mennonite Encyclopedia,” $250; “The Jonas Martin Era” by Amos Hoover, $85; and an 1840 edition of “The Life of George Washington with Curious Anecdotes” by M.L. Weems, $60.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 30 for Jay Paul Weaver and Marlin R. Martin at Seven Mile Road, North Bend. Sold were two tracts of woodland: 44 acres for $52,000 to James Charles, of Leola, and 19.8 acres for $35,000 to Kenneth Charles, of Lancaster.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Martin H. and Elizabeth J. Greider at 1782 Lincoln Highway East. A 2 1/2-story brick dwelling with detached garage/shop sold for $142,000 to Elvin Engle, of Lancaster.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Henry J. Ganse Jr. at South Eastland Drive. A 0.7-acre building lot sold for $66,000 to Elvin Engle, of Lancaster.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Sept. 28 for Charles and Mary Sauder at 1130 Sheep Hill Road, New Holland. A two-story, five-bedroom dwelling with truck garage on a 5.3-acre lot sold for $390,000 to Dwayne and Bonnie Martin, of Mohnton. Several items of personal property and prices included: a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck, $9,000; a John Deere X585 lawn tractor, $5,400; a Honda Foreman 400 ATV, $3,000; an 8-foot by 5-foot trailer, $550; two Raleigh chopper five-speed bikes, $675 and $225; a pedal toy airplane (Atomic Missile), $675; Simplicity snow blower, $425; a Winchester .22 model 61, $1,500; a Remington 6 mm, $800; a Ruger M77 .243, $725; and a Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun, $475.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 30 for Terri and Thomas Saunders at 1604 Lititz Pike. A commercial office building and apartment sold for $325,000 to Robert and Bimaris Leon, of Lancaster.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 1 for Aaron Jr. and Mary Fisher at 73 and 75 Paradise Lane, Ronks. A 2 1/2-story, two-family dwelling with shop/garage/barn and outbuildings on a 2.2-acre lot sold for $560,000 to Omar and Marian Fisher, of Ronks.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 1 for Jacob and Emma Esh at 588 Meetinghouse Road, Gap. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage/shop and three-stall barn on 1 acre sold for $280,000 to Ivan and Naomi King, of Kinzers.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for Eli B. and Lydia G. Shirk at 215 S. State St., Leola. A two-story house and garage on a 0.52-acre lot sold for $150,000 to Reuben Zeiset, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for John and Sara Musser at 170 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on 2 acres sold for $315,000 to Amos and Rebecca Zook.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 4 for Lester and Marie Newswanger at 305 Boot Jack Road, Narvon. A two- or three-bedroom house and a bank barn on 5.8 acres sold for $365,000 to Daniel Kauffman, of Narvon.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Ada N. Hoover at 38 Martin Ave., Ephrata. A 2 1/2-story house with three bedrooms and two full baths and a barn/garage sold for $154,000 to Clark Stauffer, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Ralph L. Auker at 234 Hawthorn St., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage sold for $217,000 to Mark and Becki Malinowski, of Denver.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Darlene Steely at 2364 Beaver Run Road, Hughesville. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling along with barn, garage/shop and outbuildings on 22 acres sold for $325,000 to Michael and Ashley Johnson, of Hughesville.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 7 for DEL LLC. A commercial/retail property with five buildings containing 12 retail shops on a 1.2-acre tract known as Stagecoach Shops of Intercourse at 3461 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, sold for $1 million to Mel Hurst, of Ephrata.