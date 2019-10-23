Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a 12th anniversary auction Oct. 18. There were 1,150 registered bidders (623 on site and 527 online) for 1,109 cataloged trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment. Several items and prices included: a 2007 Kenworth T800 tri-axle aluminum dump truck, $55,000; a 2017 Wallymo seven-car hauler, $44,000; 2017 custom-built DTU, $43,000; a 2016 Freightliner sleeper, $42,500; a 2002 Peterbilt 379 sleeper, $35,000; a 2005 Peterbilt 379 sleeper with flatbed, $34,000; a 1996 Peterbilt 379 rolloff, $33,500; four 2015 Freightliner Cascadia 125 sleepers, $34,000; a CAT 307C excavator, $21,000; a 2017 utility 53-foot reefer trailer, $20,500; a 1998 Timpte 48-foot walking floor, $20,000; a 2011 Dodge 5500 service truck, $12,500; and a 2007 Capacity TJ5000 jockey, $10,500.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of personal property Oct. 19 for Allen Z. and Mabel Martin at 785 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a 2007 Chevy Colorado truck with 70,000 miles, $9,400; a John Deere 322 18-horsepower lawn tractor, $2,200; a John Deere 1330SE snow blower, $700; a Billy Goat leaf vacuum, $600; Cowden Harrisburg blue-decorated jug, $350; Empire chest, $375; grandmother’s clock, $350; Reidenbach Mennonites book, $185; 16-speed drill press, $300; and 6-inch jointer, $350.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 10 for Elmer L. Wolf at 53 Old Mill Road, Ephrata. A brick, 1 1/2-story Cape Cod dwelling with detached one-car garage sold for $160,500 to Tyler Ulrich, of Ephrata.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 16 for the Flory family trust at 2119 New Holland Pike. A commercial retail/wholesale building with 5,728 square feet plus two-bedroom apartment on a three-quarter-acre lot sold for $365,000.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 17 for Ruth E. Weaver at 322 W. Conestoga St., New Holland. A Cape Cod dwelling with one-car garage sold for $215,000 to Krista Zimmerman, of New Holland.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 17 for the James Gaspari estate at 453 Chestnut Ave., Hershey. A stone, three-bedroom, ranch-style house sold for $250,000 to Virginia Lowe, of Hummelstown.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 17 for Elmer and Valerie Stoltzfus at 1046 Newport Road, Manheim. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom farmhouse as well as bank barn and miscellaneous outbuildings on 20 acres sold for $920,000 to Daniel and Barbie Lapp, of Lititz.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 18 for John McLain at 808 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata. A two-bedroom mobile dwelling with utility building on a 0.7-acre lot sold for $80,000 to Jay Paul Zimmerman, of Ephrata.
Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for the Dennis E. Hess estate at 939 Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom. A one-story single-family rancher with three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and two-car garage on a 1.19-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Tyler and Jennifer Deiter, of New Providence. Also sold were two undeveloped wood lots: 1.88 acres and 1.73 acres. Each sold for $50,000. The buyers were John McSparren and Elmer Kauffman, both of Peach Bottom.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Dustin and Janette Fox. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on a 1-acre lot at 646 Broad St., Honey Brook, sold for $284,000 to Daniel and Leah Zook, of Honey Brook. Also, a two-bedroom mobile dwelling with two-car garage/shop and utility building on a 1-acre lot at 650 Broad St., Honey Brook, sold for $125,000 to Leon Beiler, of Narvon.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Vernon and Vera Jane Fox at 162 Iva Road, Ronks. A two-story, stone, six-bedroom dwelling with attached two-car garage and utility building on a 1-acre lot sold for $270,000 to Daniel and Linda Lapp, of Ronks.