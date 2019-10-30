Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Oct. 2 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 381 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a stereo system, $350; an early transit with accessories, $310; a Singer sewing machine, $625; a Singer Featherweight sewing machine, $240; a sterling silver tea set, $800; a modern oak day bed, $230; an eight-piece oak dining room set, $470; a large oak butcher block, $260; a red painted 12-light corner cupboard, $1,250; and a Honda accord four-door sedan, $11,100.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Oct. 3 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 204 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: two Baron Stiegel coin sets, $700; a 1900-S gold piece, $1,450; an 1838 $5 gold piece, $800; a 1998 four-piece gold set, $2,800; a 1996 four-piece gold set, $3,100; a 1997 four-piece gold set, $2,800; a 2000 four-piece gold set, $2,900; a 1990 four-piece gold set, $2,900; a 1992 four-piece gold set, $3,000; a 1993 four-piece gold set, $3,000; 29 silver eagles, $625; nine Morgan dollars, $500; and 23 Peace silver dollars, $825.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 21 for the Mary Graybill estate at 23 Pequea Valley Road, Kinzers. A country, 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and barn with 2 acres of fenced pasture sold for $330,000 to Melvin and Sarah Fisher, of Gordonville.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 23 for Esbenshade Family Ltd. Partners at 635 Water Edge Road, Lititz. A brick 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling along with two-story bank barn, tobacco barn, shop, garage and silos on 73 acres sold for $1,730,100 to John King, of Leola.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 24 for Sandra Smith at 1950 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon. An 89 1/2-acre farm with 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling, an equipment/corn building, silos, a bank barn with attached cow stable, garage/shop and miscellaneous outbuildings sold for $1,924,250 to Cornwall-Lebanon Area School District.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 24 for John M. and Rosene H. Zimmerman at 222 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom rancher with half-acre lot sold for $245,000 to Fairmount Homes, Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for Roger M. and Arlene G. Martin, of Ephrata. A 27-acre tract of woodland on Jack’s Mountain in Belleville sold for $124,000 to Benjamin W. Peachey, of Belleville.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for Ronald and Mary Nolt of 234 and 236 Musser Road, East Earl. A 64-acre poultry/steer farm with two family dwellings, a bank barn, a shop/garage, three broiler chicken houses, farm equipment, skid loaders, tractors and farm items sold for $2,368,000 to J. David Hostetter, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 26 for Daniel Jr. and Edna King at 155 E. Main St., Ephrata. A six-unit investment dwelling with five residential units and one commercial unit sold for $450,000 to Anthony Hostetter, of Reinholds.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 28 for James J. Frankhouser at 342 Broad St., Terre Hill. A 1 1/2-story,two-bedroom, brick Cape Cod dwelling with detached two-car garage sold for $147,000 to Steven L. King, of Narvon.