Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Sept. 5 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 216 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an 1895-S silver dollar, $1,550; an 1841 silver dollar, $500; an 1849 silver dollar, $700; an 1893-CC silver dollar, $575; an 1896 gold proof, $1,600; $77 face value silver quarters, $925; and $70.50 face value silver dimes, $825.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and firearm accessories Sept. 7 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 322 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Remington 700 BDL rifle, $1,000; a Remington 7600 .243 rifle, $700; a Remington 725 rifle, $675; a Winchester model 70 .300 rifle, $775; a Winchester model 70XTR .308 rifle, $725; a Browning A5 light 12 rifle, $675; a Sig Sauer .45 pistol, $725; a 16-gauge percussion rifle, $600; and a Laloux African trade musket, $700.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Sept. 11 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 369 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a tray lot of flags, $325; a blue decorated crock, $280; two miniature chests, $250 and $230; a Gibson banjo, $450; a Lionel passenger train set, $220; an early tavern table, $240; a reproduction comb-back Windsor chair, $220; a maple bedroom set, $270; a pedal car, $360; and a John Deere tractor, $4,100.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 12 for Mary J. Montgomery at 74 Hampton Lane. A ranch-style house with attached one-car garage sold for $169,000 to Maley Holdings LLC, of Lancaster.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 21 for the estate of Susanna Eberly at 103 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom, one-bath rancher with attached one-car garage on a 0.42-acre lot sold for $205,000 to Samuel Kulp, of East Earl.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 23 for Amos and Rosanna Smucker at 253 Meetinghouse Road, Gap. A 1 1/2-story, three-bedroom dwelling with one-car garage and 1 1/2-story, two-car garage/shop on 1.5 acres sold for $397,000 to Jerry Stoltzfus, of Paradise.
Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for John Mark and Dorcas Fox at 1649 Main St., East Earl. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom house along with horse barn and shop on 0.85 acres sold for $202,000 to Amos Zimmerman.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for Ben and Miriam Stoltzfus at 5077 Diem Road, New Holland. A two-story, five-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage as well as three-car garage/shop on 10.5 acres sold for $900,000 to Stevie and Erma Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook.
Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 25 for Sarah Beiler Butter at 3360 Harvest Drive, Gordonville. A 1 1/2-story, two-bedroom house with two-story block barn and garden shed, along with tools, household goods and furniture, sold for $305,000 to Daniel P. Esh.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 26 for Connie and Donald Hess at 164 S. Hazel St., Manheim. A five-bay garage with apartment was sold for $344,000 to Yi Sun and Dan Ping Cheng of Syracuse, New York.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 27 for Kenneth S. and Dolores M. Hurst at 252 Cats Back Road, Ephrata. A two-story, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath dwelling on 2.6 acres along with furniture, lawn and garden items sold for $560,000 to Fairmount Homes, Ephrata.
Aaron E. Martin Auction Service, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Harry F. Ressler at 121 Durlach Road, Ephrata. A stone rancher with detached garage on 0.66 acres sold for $256,000 to Steven Lantz. In addition, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup sold for $5,650.